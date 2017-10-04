WATCH: Four arrested after shooting at NMU

Four men have been arrested following a shooting at Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday morning.

Shots were fired after 11am where students had blocked entrances in protest against an attack on campus on Monday night in which one student was raped and another stabbed.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspects had been involved in another incident in Rink Street, Central, earlier in the day.

“The arrests emanated after a complaint was lodged by a 30-year-old male who was seated in a stationary vehicle in Rink Street, Central,” Naidu said.

“The complainant alleged that as a Ford Ranger drove passed him, the driver pointed a firearm at him.”

The same vehicle later made its way to NMU.

“The driver of the vehicle forced entry into the campus which was blocked off by security guards. The vehicle proceeded to the boom gates but when it could not enter, it made a u-turn,” she said.

“Shots were allegedly fired from the vehicle.”

The bakkie’s registration number was circulated and the vehicle was stopped on the M4 highway near The Campanile heading towards Grahamstown.

The suspects aged between 27 and 35 years old were arrested and detained at SAPS Humewood. A 9mm pistol and ammunition which is licenced to the driver and owner of the vehicle, was confiscated. The vehicle was also impounded,” Naidu said.

“The incident is an isolated one and not related to the protest action at NMU.”

The four are expected to appear in court on charges of attempted murder, pointing of a firearm and discharging of a firearm.