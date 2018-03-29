How PA sealed late-night deal

Tough bartering behind the scenes to save Trollip

For about four hours on Monday night, four men and a woman sat around the large oval table at the mayor’s office in Port Elizabeth bartering for positions and ultimately budgets.

This was in exchange for ensuring that Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and the DA-led coalition get to continue governing the metro. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) placed two demands on the table – the deputy mayorship and the position of political head of safety and security. Trollip acceded to the deputy mayor position, but would not budge on the safety and security portfolio. He was willing to give away the economic development portfolio, but the PA was not interested. The PA, represented by party president Gayton McKenzie, his deputy Leanne Williams and Bay councillor Marlon Daniels, then asked to be placed in charge of infrastructure and engineering, but Trollip would not agree. He was accompanied by DA Eastern Bhanga. Close to midnight, McKenzie’s party walked away from the meeting with having not only secured the promise to appoint Daniels as Trollip’s deputy, but also being placed in charge of a department with an average annual budget of about R700-million, roads and transport. The position is currently held by DA councillor and the party’s chairman of the northern areas constituency, Rano Kayser. Reports also surfaced on SABC and News24 last night that AIC president Mandla Galo instructed the party’s sole Bay councillor, Tshonono Buyeye, to vote with the DA-led coalition. The party is frustrated that the ANC in the Eastern Cape is not keen on reincorporating Matatiele into KwaZulu-Natal. It is currently within the Eastern Cape boundary. Buyeye could not be reached for comment. Discussing the wheeling and dealing behind the scenes which ultimately led to the PA mending relations with the DA and rejoining Cape leader Nqaba the coalition, Daniels said it had been tough.

"With regard to safety and security, Trollip speaks highly of [portfolio head] John Best. "I hold my own view that it can be done better," he said. "But being in the mayoral committee again will give us an opportunity to put pressure and say how we think things should be done. "They were very reluctant to give us the safety and security position, and eventually when it got to the table, we looked at budgets and there's no comparison between the safety and security, and roads and transport, budgets. "We asked ourselves how much more our communities in the northern areas can benefit as far as unemployment goes because most of these social ills must be attributed to unemployment." Daniels said they had turned down the economic development portfolio as it was not a service delivery-oriented department and had a minuscule budget. About roads and transport, Daniels said: "No, they were not reluctant to give that one." He said this would give his party the platform to speak up against the fact that people from the northern areas were not given Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) tenders. "It will be in order for us as the PA to ask those questions and insist that work must be granted to SMMEs of the northern areas. "That will assist with the unemployment in our areas. "There's no point in having a position when you cannot ensure that the beneficiaries of that position are not your constituencies," Daniels said. Trollip, when asked why he was willing to offer up the roads and transport post, and not safety and security, responded: "Why not roads and transport?" When EFF leader Julius Malema announced he would be going after Trollip for the DA's stance on land expropriation without compensation, all mayoral committee members knew they stood the risk of losing their positions and they were prepared to do so, he said.

“Since then a number of my mayoral committee members have come to me and said if you need my position and you need to replace me with somebody else, I am prepared to put the administration of this coalition government first. “That position is not about Rano Kayser, it’s not about Athol Trollip, it’s not about Marlon Daniels, it’s about us keeping this administration going. “And whoever will be affected by this will be affected because at least one person will have to give up their position. “This doesn’t mean he has lost anything, he might even get an even more important position,” Trollip said. This week, after 10 years in limbo, the Bay’s IPTS finally started running, with Kayser at the helm of the department. “It has taken a long time to get the IPTS going,” Trollip said. “We did it as a collective government, he didn’t do it alone.” He said the reality was that the PA had made demands that had to be considered. “That’s what happens in politics. You sit around the table, you negotiate, you make concessions and you end up with a decision.” With the PA’s one-seat support, the DA and coalition partners ACDP and COPE have a combined 60 seats out of a total of 120 in the council. This could move to 61 seats with the addition of the AIC.

The opposition parties – ANC, EFF, UDM and UF – would then have 59 votes. In the event of a tie, the council rules allow the speaker, who is a DA councillor, to have a casting vote. This applies to motions and other agenda items, such as reinstating the position of deputy mayor, which was previously dissolved by the council. However, when passing budgets or bylaws, a 61-member majority is required. Speculation was rife yesterday that the opposition planned to sabotage efforts to reinstate the deputy mayor position to ensure Daniels was not appointed. The ANC Eastern Cape has, meanwhile, planned a news conference at 8am, when the council meeting is scheduled to start, at the Wool Board council venue. This adds more fuel to speculation that the opposition plans to collapse the meeting by leaving it without a quorum.