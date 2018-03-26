Malema in PE day before Trollip vote

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema will be in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, a day before his party’s motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

Malema will address residents at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton at 4pm.

“We are speaking to the people of Nelson Mandela about the future of their municipality. We are accountable to our people, not the whiteness,” he tweeted over the weekend.

EFF councillor Zilindile Vena, seconded by his colleague Yoliswa Yako, filed a motion of no confidence against Trollip earlier this month.

While Malema said they would remove Trollip through the motion to teach the DA a lesson for its stance on land expropriation without compensation, Vena had listed other reasons.

He said that Trollip had blatantly disregarded and failed to prioritise poor people.