Trollip faces keen fight over pivotal party role

The upcoming election of the DA’s federal chairperson will be a make-or-break moment for the party’s aspirations to win control of South Africa’s economic hub of Gauteng next year.

The winner may also influence how the DA fares in a coalition government, should the ANC fail to get an outright majority in next year’s polls.

These are some of the views of political analysts as the DA gears up to elect its new federal leadership at the Tshwane Events Centre from April 7 to 8.

Yesterday, the party confirmed that Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, his Tshwane counterpart Solly Msimanga and Free State chairwoman Dr Annelie Lotriet were running for the powerful federal chairperson position.

Federal leader Mmusi Maimane will remain uncontested.

James Selfe is also running uncontested for the position of federal council chairman.

Analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni said the party was between a rock and a hard place when it came to keeping its traditional voter base happy, while also opening up the possibility of working with other political parties.

“The DA is facing a dilemma,” he said.

“It cannot be seen [to be] removing all the white folk at the top because its traditional supporters and funders may retreat and embark on an investor strike.

“At the same time, if this contestation is racialised and not managed, it could confirm the worst fears for the DA that it is a party where race still matters.”

Fikeni said how Trollip fared on the planned motion by the EFF to remove him as Bay mayor would also play a critical role.

If Trollip won the federal chairman position but continued to be challenged by the EFF in the Bay thereafter, it would almost certainly lead to the collapse of coalition arrangements between the DA and the EFF nationally.

The EFF’s motion will be tabled on March 29, a week before the DA congress.

Analyst Ongama Mtimka said the contest between Trollip and Msimanga went beyond political merit and was about whether they could garner enough support.