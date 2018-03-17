Student’s family could sue cops

Case may follow drunk driving accused’s acquittal due to expired blood test kit, writes Devon Koen

The family of a young student killed in an accident in which a drunk driving charge against a motorist has been negated because of an expired blood alcohol kit, could have a strong case against the police.

This week in a Uitenhage court, magistrate John Montgomery acquitted Amos Sinyanya, 30, of Motherwell, on a charge of drunk driving – and the alternative of driving under the influence – after the court heard the blood alcohol collection kit used in the case had expired.

This charge, and others, stems from a fatal accident in which Nelson Mandela University student Jamie Baartzes, 19, was killed on the M4 freeway near the Russell Road turnoff in March 2016.

Sinyanya is accused of causing the accident after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the freeway when his BMW collided head-on with Baartzes’s Chevrolet Spark.

But Sinyanya was acquitted on the drunk driving charge because the blood alcohol collection kit, supplied by the police, had expired two weeks before the accident happened.

Attorney Paul Roelofse Jnr said the SAPS could be held liable for the use of an expired kit as the officer involved could be charged with neglecting his or her duties.

“The family can hold the police accountable . . . if they can prove damages [due to police negligence] they will have a case against the police,” he said.

Roelofse said the acquittal on the drunk driving charge would have an impact on the harshness of any sentence Sinyanya received should he be found guilty on the other two charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

“It would absolutely have a direct impact on the severity of the sentences imposed on the other charges,” Roelofse said.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the case was still sub judice and she was unable to comment.

“Any details relating to the incident cannot be revealed until the finalisation of the criminal case.”

The blood alcohol collection kit used by the SAPS has the expiration date clearly indicated on the box containing the kit. Both the needle used and the tube used to store the blood further indicate expiration dates.