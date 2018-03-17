Cocaine scandal rocks top school

Brazen use of drugs, including dagga, at Alexander High

In a case which has caused alarm for its brazenness, a top Port Elizabeth school has been rocked by a drug scandal in which three pupils were allegedly caught snorting cocaine in the classroom.

In the wake of the incident, the pupils from Alexander Road High School have either voluntarily left the school or are facing disciplinary action, while the principal has promised parents severe disciplinary steps against such activity.

While the school is remaining tight-lipped on the exact details of the alleged substance abuse, principal Dr Peter Manser sent out a letter to all parents and guardians alerting them to the incident.

In the letter, seen by Weekend Post, Manser said evidence collected left the school with no other option than to conduct a disciplinary hearing.

“Two of the three pupils involved have been removed from the school and the third has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing with the school governing body disciplinary committee,” Manser said.

Manser confirmed two of the pupils had left the school voluntarily but refused to divulge further information, saying simply that the matter had been referred to the Department of Education.

The grades and ages of those involved are not known.

A parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said the school had informed parents that numerous pupils had been disciplined for the use and possession of dagga during school hours.

“Then there was an incident that occurred during a lesson where boys were suspected of possible cocaine use. They cannot be certain if it was cocaine or not, but the kids apparently prepared it and snorted it as if it were cocaine,” the concerned mother said.

Education Department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima confirmed three boys had been caught sniffing cocaine in class but did not divulge their ages or the exact details.

“The principal filed an incident report and disciplinary action was taken.”