Quinton de Kock was found guilty of bringing the game of cricket into disrepute at a hearing in Port Elizabeth last night.

But South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman will claim a moral victory since he was not the cause of an incident involving Australia’s David Warner during the first test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

De Kock was fined 25% of his match fee and given a demerit point by match referee Jeff Crowe. Both players were charged with the same offence after video footage emerged online showing Warner attacking De Kock verbally as the players left the field for tea on the fourth day.

In one of the videos Warner can be heard calling De Kock a “f **** ing sook” – an Australian slang term for a crybaby.

Most of the rest of what Warner said is inaudible and there would seem to be no video evidence of De Kock saying anything to Warner‚ who is seen being restrained physically by his approaching De Kock.

Warner was charged under level two of the code of conduct.

He did not contest the matter and‚ yesterday morning‚ was fined 75% of his match fee and slapped with three demerit points – one short of the four points that would have seen him banned for the second test at St George’s Park tomorrow.

De Kock’s charge was a level one offence‚ carrying a maximum penalty of a teammates from 50% fine and two demerit points.

It is understood De Kock accepted the charge but contested being sanctioned.