Parties plan for possible return of ANC in Bay
Most opposition groups wary, but would back bid to oust DA coalition
While Julius Malema’s recent announcement has paved the way for Athol Trollip to be ousted as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, some opposition parties are apprehensive about the possible return of the ANC to power in the metro.
Since the EFF leader announced on Tuesday that his party would table a motion of no confidence on April 6 to unseat Trollip, opposition parties have been celebrating.
Malema stressed, however, that they would back an ANC candidate for mayor if it was a credible person of integrity.
He cited the likes of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who is from Uitenhage, as an example of the calibre of person they would like to see lead Nelson Mandela Bay.
Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels, who led the last bid to oust Trollip as mayor, said his party was leaning strongly towards removing the current coalition government.
“We are of the view that the current coalition government is not doing anything for the northern areas, which got the majority of the DA’s votes for them,” Daniels said.
He stressed, however, that people had to remember that the EFF only had six seats in the council, and that it would need the support of all opposition parties to pass the motion.
“The balance of power is very equally spread to the AIC, UDM, UF as well as the PA because one seat can cause a swing vote,” Daniels said.
Out of a council of 120 seats, the DA with its coalition partners COPE and ACDP has a combined 58 seats, while the ANC has 50, the EFF six, the UDM two, and the PA, UF and AIC have one seat each.
There is currently one vacancy, which will be filled after this month’s Ward 1 by-election.
Daniels said that putting the ANC back in the driving seat would mean bringing back a party the electorate had dismissed in the last election.
“This Nelson Mandela Bay electorate dismissed the ANC in 2016, whether it was because they were fed up with the ANC and abstained from voting or for some other reason.”
The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani said the party welcomed and fully supported Malema’s announcement.
Bobani said supporting the motion was not about putting the ANC back in power, as there was no outright winner in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“Even if the mayor comes from the ANC, the most important thing is this will be a government that includes all the parties,” Bobani said.
The AIC’s councillor, Tshonono Buyeye, said they had always been consistent in their message that they had no confidence in the DA and would thus support the EFF.
Asked if they would support the DA should another candidate be put forward, Buyeye said the AIC was not into politics of personalities and it did not separate Trollip from the DA.
The United Front’s Mkhuseli Mtsila said the party was still consulting at national level on a way forward. ANC Bay acting chairman Phumzile Tshuni said they would support any motion that sought to remove the DA from City Hall.
Asked if they would barter with the EFF to get its blessing on a “credible candidate”, Tshuni said there was no poverty of credible leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“As an organisation, the ANC has tried and tested cadres that are equal to the challenges of this metro,” he said.
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said they would be open to talks on any governance framework that put residents of the Bay first.
“For the past year, we have been engaging various parties with the exclusion of the DA, given its continued racist attitudes towards the poor and working class,” he said.
But given the state of the ANC in the Bay, after a bruising loss at the polls in 2016, should it take up the EFF’s offer?
Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana said the ANC should rather focus on rebuilding the party.
“It would be unwise as the ANC has to seriously deal with its own internal problems such as leadership within municipalities,” Ndletyana said.
Trollip said Malema had made a unilateral statement of intent based on a tit-for-tat situation.
“We didn’t support his motion [on land expropriation], therefore he’ll get rid of me, and we don’t practice politics like that,” Trollip said.