Parties plan for possible return of ANC in Bay

Most opposition groups wary, but would back bid to oust DA coalition

While Julius Malema’s recent announcement has paved the way for Athol Trollip to be ousted as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, some opposition parties are apprehensive about the possible return of the ANC to power in the metro.

Since the EFF leader announced on Tuesday that his party would table a motion of no confidence on April 6 to unseat Trollip, opposition parties have been celebrating.

Malema stressed, however, that they would back an ANC candidate for mayor if it was a credible person of integrity.

He cited the likes of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who is from Uitenhage, as an example of the calibre of person they would like to see lead Nelson Mandela Bay.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels, who led the last bid to oust Trollip as mayor, said his party was leaning strongly towards removing the current coalition government.

“We are of the view that the current coalition government is not doing anything for the northern areas, which got the majority of the DA’s votes for them,” Daniels said.

He stressed, however, that people had to remember that the EFF only had six seats in the council, and that it would need the support of all opposition parties to pass the motion.

“The balance of power is very equally spread to the AIC, UDM, UF as well as the PA because one seat can cause a swing vote,” Daniels said.

Out of a council of 120 seats, the DA with its coalition partners COPE and ACDP has a combined 58 seats, while the ANC has 50, the EFF six, the UDM two, and the PA, UF and AIC have one seat each.

There is currently one vacancy, which will be filled after this month’s Ward 1 by-election.

Daniels said that putting the ANC back in the driving seat would mean bringing back a party the electorate had dismissed in the last election.

“This Nelson Mandela Bay electorate dismissed the ANC in 2016, whether it was because they were fed up with the ANC and abstained from voting or for some other reason.”

The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani said the party welcomed and fully supported Malema’s announcement.