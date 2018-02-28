EFF declares bid to oust Trollip in ‘warning’ to DA
Athol Trollip’s days as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay are numbered.
This follows plans by the EFF – which only two months ago helped Trollip defeat a vote of no confidence brought by opposition parties – to lead a fresh bid to oust him.
EFF leader Julius Malema made the shock announcement in parliament yesterday during the heated debate around land expropriation without compensation.
“On the 6th of April [1652], the day of the Jan van Riebeeck arrival, the day of the formation of the PAC by [Robert] Sobukwe and the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu.
“In honour of these people but also as a demonstration of our seriousness about this issue of land, we will be passing a motion of no confidence in the mayor of PE as a warning shot to the DA,” Malema said.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu confirmed this in a tweet, saying: “We, the leadership of the EFF, have officially instructed the leadership of the EFF in the [Eastern Cape] to start [the] process of tabling a motion of no confidence against [the] DA mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay [and] publicly state that if the ANC presents a credible candidate, we will vote with them.”
The EFF would need to garner a 61-member council majority to push the motion through.
Because it was the only party standing in the way of ousting Trollip on November 30 – when PA councillor Marlon Daniels and UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani attempted to remove him – the EFF’s motion, if tabled, is likely to succeed.
With its six seats, it would need the backing of the ANC (50 seats), UDM (two seats) and all the smaller parties – the United Front, AIC and PA – which have one seat each.
All the opposition parties – with the exception of the EFF – had supported Daniels and Bobani’s previous no-confidence motion.
Responding to Malema’s remarks in parliament, Trollip initially said: “How do you expect me to comment on an issue raised by Julius Malema in parliament when I’m in a council meeting in NMBM [Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality]?”
Asked if he would fight the motion, he wrote in a text message: “We don’t serve in government at all cost.
“That’s why we took steps against the former deputy mayor [Bobani].
“If we lose our position in government through whatever means, we will go back to the streets to get an outright majority in the next elections.”
Since the outcome of the 2016 local government elections, the relationship between the EFF and DA has been a precarious one.
The parties differ on a range of issues but, fundamentally, on the land question.
The EFF believes land should be expropriated without compensation – it is one of its cardinal pillars – while the DA believes it is incompatible with a growing economy.
Malema’s party had, in the past, voted with the DA-led coalitions in metros, saying it did not want an ANC led by Jacob Zuma to get back into power.
With Zuma no longer at the helm of the country, one of the major obstacles is out of the way.
In recent months, the EFF has been at loggerheads with the DA and its coalition partners over land evictions in the city, clashing over the forced removal of families from land in Wells Estate last year.
In November, the ANC tabled a motion in council saying that the evictions were inhumane and not legally sound.
The motion was eventually pushed through, with the support of all opposition parties, forcing the municipality to approach the council first before it heads to court to seek an order to evict families invading land illegally.
DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said yesterday the party would not be blackmailed and it had always known that its relationship with the EFF would not last forever.
“It’s an issue the EFF would have to explain to its constituency – that it allowed the control of a major network back into the hands of the ANC that has shown itself to be thoroughly corrupt in government,” Selfe said.
He said he was aware there was a very good chance the motion would succeed and warned everyone who voted in favour of it should remember that when the DA-led coalition came to power, it inherited a city that was thoroughly corrupt and bankrupt.
|
