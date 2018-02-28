EFF declares bid to oust Trollip in ‘warning’ to DA

Athol Trollip’s days as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay are numbered.

This follows plans by the EFF – which only two months ago helped Trollip defeat a vote of no confidence brought by opposition parties – to lead a fresh bid to oust him.

EFF leader Julius Malema made the shock announcement in parliament yesterday during the heated debate around land expropriation without compensation.

“On the 6th of April [1652], the day of the Jan van Riebeeck arrival, the day of the formation of the PAC by [Robert] Sobukwe and the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu.

“In honour of these people but also as a demonstration of our seriousness about this issue of land, we will be passing a motion of no confidence in the mayor of PE as a warning shot to the DA,” Malema said.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu confirmed this in a tweet, saying: “We, the leadership of the EFF, have officially instructed the leadership of the EFF in the [Eastern Cape] to start [the] process of tabling a motion of no confidence against [the] DA mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay [and] publicly state that if the ANC presents a credible candidate, we will vote with them.”

The EFF would need to garner a 61-member council majority to push the motion through.

Because it was the only party standing in the way of ousting Trollip on November 30 – when PA councillor Marlon Daniels and UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani attempted to remove him – the EFF’s motion, if tabled, is likely to succeed.

With its six seats, it would need the backing of the ANC (50 seats), UDM (two seats) and all the smaller parties – the United Front, AIC and PA – which have one seat each.

All the opposition parties – with the exception of the EFF – had supported Daniels and Bobani’s previous no-confidence motion.

Responding to Malema’s remarks in parliament, Trollip initially said: “How do you expect me to comment on an issue raised by Julius Malema in parliament when I’m in a council meeting in NMBM [Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality]?”

Asked if he would fight the motion, he wrote in a text message: “We don’t serve in government at all cost.