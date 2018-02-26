CabinetReshuffle in full | Mabuza hired, Nene’s back

David Mabuza has been named the new deputy president of South Africa as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his national executive on Monday night.

“These changes are intended to insure that national government is better equipped to continue implementing the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the state of the nation address,” Ramaphosa said.

Among those fired by Ramaphosa are Nathi Nhleko‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ David Mahlobo‚ Faith Muthambi‚ Des van Rooyen‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Joe Maswanganyi‚ Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ Senzeni Zokwana and Lynne Brown.

He said that the changes he made to the executive were to ensure national government was better equipped to implement its mandate.

He said: “I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal‚ economic recovery and accelerated transformation.”

An interesting development to Ramaphosa’s cabinet is the return former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene who will be reappointed to the position after being controversially fired in 2015.

The ANC welcomed Ramaphosa’s announcement.

“As the ANC‚ we particularly commend the president for having exercised this prerogative in consultation with the national officials of the ANC and our alliance partners.

Undoubtedly‚ this act of giving due regard to the resolutions of the African National Congress‚ in the exercise of the prerogative bestowed upon the president‚ lays a strong foundation for greater alignment and cooperation between the ANC and its cadres deployed in government‚” spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

He said the ANC congratulated Deputy President-elect Mabuza and other members who were appointed ministers and cabinet ministers.

Below are the changes announced by Ramaphosa:

Deputy President

– Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic

Ministers:

– Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

– Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe

– Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor

– Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba

– Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo

– International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

– Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe

– Police: Mr Bheki Cele

– Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan

– Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

– Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi

– Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

– Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

– Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu

– Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa

– State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

– The Presidency: Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

– The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini

– Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom

– Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

– Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti

Ministers (pending their swearing in as MPs):

– Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

– Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance

Deputy Ministers:

– Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries: Mr Sfiso Buthelezi

– Communications: Ms Pinky Kekana

– Finance: Mr Mondli Gungubele

– Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke

– Small Business Development: Mr Cassel Mathale

– Public Enterprises: Vacant

– Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency: Vacant

Deputy Minister (pending swearing in as MP)

– Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation