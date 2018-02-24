Victim of Kings Beach gang-rape sues police

Almost eight years after a horrific attack that saw her gang-raped over 16 hours, Andy Kawa was back in Port Elizabeth this week seeking justice by suing police for R5.8-million.

Kawa, of Gauteng, was in the Port Elizabeth High Court for a civil claim against the police.

She was abducted while walking on Kings Beach in 2010, held hostage and raped by unknown assailants in the sand dunes.

She escaped from her abductors the following day.

During a protest march along the same beachfront, highlighting the scourge of abuse and rape of women in South Africa, Kawa identified two men who were subsequently arrested.

They were released due to lack of evidence.