Victim of Kings Beach gang-rape sues police
Almost eight years after a horrific attack that saw her gang-raped over 16 hours, Andy Kawa was back in Port Elizabeth this week seeking justice by suing police for R5.8-million.
Kawa, of Gauteng, was in the Port Elizabeth High Court for a civil claim against the police.
She was abducted while walking on Kings Beach in 2010, held hostage and raped by unknown assailants in the sand dunes.
She escaped from her abductors the following day.
During a protest march along the same beachfront, highlighting the scourge of abuse and rape of women in South Africa, Kawa identified two men who were subsequently arrested.
They were released due to lack of evidence.
Kawa, 55, has now instituted a case against Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula, Brigadier Ronald Koll and two investigating officers assigned to her case.
According to court papers, Kawa claimed the police breached their duty to investigate her allegations that she had been abducted, held hostage and raped, and that they delayed responding to a call by joggers after her escape.
She also claimed police failed to search the area where her car had been left and broken into at the time.
Kawa’s civil suit stems from her claim that she suffered post-traumatic stress and depression and had not returned to her investment brokerage consultancy since the attack.
She is suing for medical expenses and loss of income, among others.
The matter was postponed to July 16.