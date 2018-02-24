Masualle paints gloomy picture

Mabuyane takes swipe after disappointing speech focuses on past

With the clock ticking and the axe poised for his imminent removal, Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle yesterday failed to articulate how the government planned to revitalise the provincial economy this year, focusing instead on past investments and successes.

The economic lull in the province, coupled to a climate his political bosses have complained is not conducive to the growth of black businesses, was among the reasons for the mark against his head, as well as the decision for a cabinet reshuffle.

Apart from major roads projects currently under way and others planned for the eastern part of the province over the next four years – to the tune of a combined R13-billion – Masualle’s state of the province address focused largely on work already done.

ANC provincial chairman and newly sworn-in MPL Oscar Mabuyane said he was disappointed Masualle had failed to mention key catalytic projects – like the Umzimvubu Dam, which is meant to be a flagship project for the province.

“As the ANC we are disappointed about the fact that key catalytic projects were not really crystallised again. We want to hear more about them.

“If they are stagnant, why are they stagnant? And if they are being implemented, at what stage are they?” Mabuyane said.

“We are generally happy about a number of other issues.”

Earlier yesterday, Masualle said the project was not mentioned because there was nothing new to report, adding that there were still funding problems for what was meant to be a R12-billion project that would create about 6 000 jobs.

Taking a swipe at the premier, Mabuyane said small to medium businesses were being “killed” because they were not getting work.

He said something should be done about this. “We should not be crying about it, we must do something,” Mabuyane said.

Delivering his speech in sweltering temperatures in Bhisho yesterday, Masualle painted a bleak picture of a stunted economy struggling to create meaningful jobs.

The situation is likely to remain unchanged, with the province’s GDP forecasted to grow by only 1.7% next year.

“The economy of the province has not been in the shape it needed to have been, such that we can effectively address our challenges.

“Since the beginning of the term, the level of unemployment has consistently remained unacceptably high – far above the national average,” Masualle said.

Already battling to get by with the reduced budget allocation from national Treasury over the medium term – caused by people moving to other provinces for work, Masualle said they were expecting further cuts in conditional grants meant for infrastructure projects.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced that the budget allocations to all provinces and municipalities would be slashed to be able to fund free higher education.

This places further pressure on Bhisho’s fiscus.

Masualle said the emphasis on improving the road network would hopefully give impetus to economic growth and also boost the tourism sector.