Linkside attack update

Port Elizabeth police have confirmed they are investigating a case of attempted murder and attempted robbery following an attack on a high school girl on Wednesday morning.

The teenager – a pupil at Linkside High School who cannot be identified as she is a minor – was ambushed, dragged into the bushes and left for dead while walking to school at about 8am.

She briefly lost consciousness and could not recall what had happened to her, sparking fears that she may have been raped.

However, police on Thursday confirmed that a medical report revealed she had not been raped.

“It appears the girl was walking on the road when she was attacked from behind. One suspect pulled her into the bushes near a gravel road,” police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said on Wednesday.

Rheeder said a schoolboy, who was also late for school and was walking past, saw the girl lying on the gravel road and alerted the school.

Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.