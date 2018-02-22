The faces of the Ngcobo tragedy

The five policemen killed in an execution style attack on a police station in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape have been identified.

Police on Thursday released pictures of the five officers, some of them in their police uniform.

Mathetha, Warrant Officer Zikho Mbini, 45, of Zimbane in Mthatha, Constable Zuko Ntsheku, 38, of Luhewini in Ngcobo, Constable Nkosiphendule Pongco, 32, of Malungeni village 3 in Ngqeleni, and Constable Sibongiseni Sandlana, 32, of Qunu near Mthatha, were killed on Wednesday after unknown gunmen opened fire at the police station in what is believed to be the deadliest of its kind in South Africa

The gunmen stormed the police station and opened fire, killing three officers.

They then separated women police officers from the men.

After robbing the station of six pistols, two shotguns and two assault rifles, they killed a retired soldier.

Thereafter, they hijacked a police car with two officers in it.

The officers were shot dead execution-style and their bodies dumped near Nyanga High School, about 6km from the station.

Before attacking the police station, the gunmen had bombed an ATM in the town.

These are the police members who died during the attack: