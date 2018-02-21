Warning after meat truck hijacked

‘Blue light’ robbers posing as police officers seize refrigerated vehicle on N2

A group of robbers driving a car fitted with a flashing blue light hijacked a refrigerated truck – packed with meat – on the N2 while it was leaving Port Elizabeth.

The hijacking, which took place at about 6pm on Monday, prompted police to warn residents about robbers posing as police officers.

The robbers drive unmarked cars fitted with dashboard- mounted blue lights.

Since last month, there have been at least seven hijackings across the Bay by a gang using blue lights to pull motorists off the road.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said while she could not give the exact number of cases in the past month, she could confirm that a few had been reported.

In most of the incidents, commercial delivery trucks are hijacked and their stock taken – almost always by robbers driving a VW Polo.

The meat truck, which was being driven from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town, was hijacked on the N2 between Greenbushes and St Albans.

“The driver and his passenger pulled off the road alongside the N2 when a white VW Polo with blue lights signalled for them to stop.

“The driver of the VW Polo approached the driver, forced him out of the vehicle at gunpoint and took him to the Polo.

“Two other suspects forced the passenger from the truck and placed him inside the Polo as well,” Naidu said.