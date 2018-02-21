Stranded Kouga kids hitch to school

Department red tape sees St Francis Bay scholar transport bus system grind to a halt

It was a case of thumbs out instead of thumbs up for government scholar transport in St Francis Bay when scores of determined pupils chose to hitchhike about 20km to school after their bus service came to a sudden halt.

The bus service, which had been transporting pupils while simultaneously addressing the permit problems, was stopped after two expensive run-ins with traffic officials, one of which had led to the arrest on Wednesday last week of a driver who had the incorrect permit. The sight of pupils hitchhiking caused the St Francis Bay community to rally together to assist.

Due to administrative bungles and delays, Van Rensburg Shuttle and Tourism Services in Port Elizabeth, which holds the contract to transport pupils from their Sea Vista community in St Francis Bay to Humansdorp Secondary School in Humansdorp, was forced to stop servicing the route on Wednesday last week because it had the incorrect permit.

Having contended with safety risks and long delays to attend school, the pupils’ transport woes, which persisted for nearly a week, ended when the service was restored yesterday.

Bev Mortimer, who runs the St Francis Chronicle and documented the pupils’ plight, said the service had been restored just before angry Sea Vista parents were to embark on a march over the bus service.

“This was really unnecessary,” she said. “This should have been sorted out immediately and a plan should have been made to transport these children.

“They could have stayed at home, but instead they were determined to get to school. Some kids had tests and just wanted to get to school to write them.”

Mortimer said locals had helped by giving some children lifts to school, and the Kouga Wind Farm was about to step in and provide transport for a week, but the service was restored.

“This [lack of transport] seems to have been as a result of too much red tape and no one being prepared to hire a bus,” she said.

Bus service owner Gerhard van Rensburg said the service was restored immediately after he received the correct permit from the Department of Education.

“We were really unhappy about how this happened – we felt very sorry for the children,” he said.

“The problem arose from an Education Department requirement that service providers change the status of their companies, such as from sole proprietors to Pty Ltd or close corporations.

“This was to protect service providers from claims in the event of an accident or death when transporting pupils.”

“The contract to transport the pupils involved me in my private capacity.

“My attempt to change this resulted in an administrative challenge which took about 200 phone calls to Bisho to resolve.

“This was after heavy fines and my driver being arrested for not having the correct permit.

“The incorrect ID number was put on the permit and traffic officials took action when they pulled the bus over.”

He had ultimately had no choice but to halt the service until the correct permit was issued.

Khuselwa Rantjie, spokeswoman for the Department of Transport, which runs the Education Department’s scholar transport programme, confirmed the administrative problems yesterday, but said they had now been addressed.

A spokesman for the Kouga Municipality also confirmed that the service had been restored.