Foxy ‘lady’ scoops Bay’s second Miss Gay crown

Having more than doubled attendance over their inaugural event last year, the second Miss Gay Nelson Mandela Bay pageant was a resounding success when it was staged at The Little Theatre at The Athenaeum in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

The event, which attracted nearly 250 people from both the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) and non-LGBT communities, was won by Cassandra Fox, 25, (stage name), with Katya Mendez and Tazlyn Ross (also stage names), both 27, taking second and first runner-up places respectively.

“We had about 100 people at the first event and this year nearly 250 people attended the pageant,” organiser Ava ReeceCole said. “There are expectations of an even bigger event next year. It was fantastic and a great success.

“We may even have to look for another venue next year.

“There was a good mix in the audience of both members of the LGBT community and the non-LGBT community.

“This, besides the attendance numbers, shows that we are meeting objectives for the pageant, which is destigmatising the LGBT community.”

Reece-Cole said the event, along with good sponsorship, had attracted dignitaries, such as the Miss Gay SA and Miss Drag title holders, meaning that the event was helping to put the local LGBT community on the national map.

“It is really all about destigmatising LGBT, and I believe we are making an impact on that.”

Reece-Cole said the pageant would work more closely with movements such as Gay Pride to expand the event going forward.

Fox, who is from Salsoneville and employed as a receiving clerk, said she was delighted at her win, having been named Miss Gay Nelson Mandela Bay over eight other contestants.

“I was surprised to have won and I am really pleased,” she said.

“I only entered because I was asked to and I did not expect to win the competition

“I don’t dress in drag often, usually only on weekends.”

Fox said she would use her title to uplift and help drag queens and be a role model for them.

Winners took home prizes such as computer courses and cash.

