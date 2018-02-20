‘Black Panther’ fever grabs SA

New Brighton-raised John Kani proud to be part of cinema history

It is smashing box-office records internationally and South Africans are queuing up in their droves to see it, but for one of the stars of Black Panther – Port Elizabeth’s iconic John Kani – it is also shattering many a Hollywood stereotype.

The film, which has become a cultural phenomenon, took in more than R16.8-million at the South African box office, with total attendance of close to 200 000, for the three-day opening weekend from Friday to Sunday.

This debut ranks as the third-biggest industry opening weekend ever in South Africa as well as the biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film ever in the country.

In addition, Black Panther scored the highest Saturday box office of all time in South Africa, with takings of more than R6.9-million.

In the US, the film’s total take over the four-day Presidents’ Day weekend is expected to be around $218-million (R2.5-billion), eclipsing its $200-million (R2.3-billion) budget.

For Kani, 74, the Disney-Marvel blockbuster has put Africa on the big screen like never before.

“The most important thing about this movie for me – especially in Hollywood – is that a movie about black people by black people and about Africa can make a statement and that it can be extremely ultra-commercial,” he said yesterday.

New Brighton-raised Kani – who plays King T’Chaka from the fictional East African nation Wakanda in the film – said: “What makes me [more] proud is that the superheroes from Spider-Man, Batman, The Avengers and Fantastic Four are all white – young kids go to the cinema and they see these heroes and, now, this time, they see the Black Panther and the hero is black like them.

“The hero speaks the language like them, and for some they might just pick up the phonetics that it is an indigenous language from Southern Africa.

“This movie has inspired young people to believe in themselves, to see a superhero who sounds like them, looks like them, and of that I am very proud.”

Speaking from his home in Gauteng, Kani – who hails from New Brighton – said he hoped the South African film industry and investors would provide opportunities and resources to ensure the industry was able to flourish on international levels as well.

“I was amazed at how South Africans have received this film,” he said.

“In the premiere shows, we received standing ovations.

“I am dying to see this movie in Port Elizabeth, where Tata John Kani is from.

“I would be so fascinated to share in the views of my people back home – it would be so great.