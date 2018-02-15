Hope, healing – and heartache

Families face children’s cancer with courage, but more awareness needed

Tania Deidericks spent hours at her daughter’s hospital bed before she died of cancer in September 2014 – so when her son was diagnosed with a different form of the disease last year, the news was especially devastating. But the 52-year-old mother is determined to weather the storm with grace – saying the family’s faith is what keeps them going.

Speaking ahead of International Childhood Cancer Day being marked today, Deidericks said watching one’s children deal with illness was a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

Deidericks, of Seaview, spent many nights beside her daughter Ruzanne Cowley’s bed before she died of sarcoma of the liver at 22.

She now spends every waking moment at her 10-year-old son Tian’s bed after he too was diagnosed with the disease.

She said: “It has been a roller-coaster of emotions for us, because it first started with my daughter three years ago and then unexpectedly my son was diagnosed with a different type of cancer last year.”

Tian was diagnosed with bone cancer in December. “It was devastating,” Deidericks said. “We are surviving each day with grace.

“Tian was a very sporty, intelligent and academically strong boy. He has been out of school for about six months now which is hard.

“He has a lot of questions that I can’t always answer but we are big on faith and I believe everything happens for a reason. So we are taking it day by day.”

Nandipha Nelani, 39, of Kwazakhele, whose six-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer in December 2014, said the initial shock was severe.

“We took him to have his rotten teeth removed and he was fine after that – everything was fine in that November.

“Then the next month we started noticing his stomach on the left hand side [getting] bigger and bigger. We took him to the doctors and they told us he had kidney cancer.”