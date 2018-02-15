ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was elected President of South Africa unopposed in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon (15/02/18).

Ramaphosa’s candidacy was nominated by ANC backbencher Patrick Maesela and seconded by his colleague‚ Joan Fubbs.

None of the opposition parties nominated a presidential candidate.

Ramaphosa was congratulated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who presided over the election.

His first state of the nation address is expected to take place on Friday.

Watch here – Cyril Ramaphosa elected as president of South Africa:

There were equal measures of congratulations and caution from opposition parties in reaction to Ramaphosa becoming the fifty democratically-elected president of South Africa.

After Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng declared Ramaphosa president‚ Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ gave opposition parties time to respond to the election of the new president.

Leader of the official opposition‚ Mmusi Maimane‚ congratulated Ramaphosa – but noted that the DA will raise concerns if he does not deliver to the people.

“If you act in the interest of the people of south Africa we will cooperate as best we can to assist in that mission‚” he said.

Maimane said the DA believed South Africa did not only have a Jacob Zuma problem‚ but an ANC problem.

The EFF’s Narend Singh said they realised that Ramaphosa did not have a magical wand to fix the problems facing the country‚ but urged him remove those involved in state capture from his cabinet.

“We trust that in the execution of your duties‚ you will do the right thing‚” Singh said.

The NFP’s Moses Kubisa said Ramaphosa’s election heralded a time for South Africans work together.

“You are taking office at a crucial time when the economy is ailing. It’s time to rally around each other and build our country‚” Kubisa told Ramaphosa.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was jovial towards Ramaphosa‚ congratulating him and urging him to move to the president’s seat in the National Assembly.

“You have brought the toxic leadership of Mr Zuma to ground‚” he said.

Holomisa said Ramaphosa’s “abrupt rise” to the presidency was as a result of a collective effort of all South Africans.

Other political parties called on Ramaphosa to work towards the best interest of South Africans.