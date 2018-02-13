ZEXIT – Jacob Zuma recalled

President Jacob Zuma has been recalled.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, making the announcement at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, said the decision had been taken in accordance with the ruling party’s constitution which gives the National Executive Committee (NEC) the authority to recall its deployees.

“We agreed that there should be continuing interaction between the officials of the ANC and president JZ and the decision of the decision to recall its deployees was only taking after exhaustive discussion,” he said.

“The decision of NEC provides, we believe, certainly to the people of South Africa at a time when the economic and social challenges facing the country require urgent and resolute response from all sections of society

Magashule said NEC members would go around the country briefing party structures about the decision

“All parliamentary process that arise from this decision will also now ensue. From tomorrow, we will brief our parliamentary caucus,” he said.

“We are happy that there was co-operation between all of us. The only thing is that we couldn’t agree on the short-term period in terms of the transition.”

The announcement follows a marathon meeting on Monday which carried on well into Tuesday morning.

