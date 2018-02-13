Metro to pay out R1.3m to Harper

Nelson Mandela Bay’s former chief financial officer Trevor Harper will walk away with a R1.3-million golden handshake, which includes a payout for 52 days of leave accumulated while on suspension.

Credible information leaked to The Herald yesterday indicated that Harper – whose resignation was confirmed by city manager Johann Mettler on Sunday – would receive five months’ remuneration, one month’s notice pay and 2½ months’ leave pay.

Harper’s lawyer, Grant Hayward, said Harper’s employment dispute with the municipality had been resolved amicably.

“By agreement between the parties, I am precluded from divulging any details regarding the agreement reached,” Hayward said.

The UDM claimed in a statement on Sunday that the municipality would also pay Harper’s legal fees.

A source from the municipality said the allegations by the UDM were untrue and that Harper was liable for his own legal fees.

The former financial boss had been on suspension since November 2016.

He was accused of negligently signing off on payments worth R34.6-million to Afrisec, a company that did work for the metro’s bus system without a lawful contract in place.

Asked how many disciplinary processes of suspended officials were still outstanding, Mettler said there were eight more.

Legal bills have so far cost the municipality R614 596, including disbursements such as travel, legal counsel, forensics and prosecutors.

This is the second high-profile settlement in the city in over a year.

When former Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive Pierre Voges parted ways with the entity in January last year, he received a R1.3-million golden handshake.

According to the agency’s financial statements ended in June, Voges received a R1.3-million gratuity payment.