Suspended Bay official quits after secret deal

Harper given golden handshake as metro seeks new chief financial officer

More than a year after his suspension, Trevor Harper has quit the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality following a secret deal that will see the former top official walk away with a golden handshake.

The former chief financial officer had been on suspension since November 2016.

He was accused of negligently signing off on payments worth R34.6-million to Afrisec, a company that did work for the metro’s bus system without a lawful contract in place.

Yesterday, city manager Johann Mettler confirmed that Harper had resigned last week following a negotiated settlement with the municipality.

However, Mettler refused to say how much Harper would be paid out, saying the amount was confidential.

Harper was appointed in February 2014, earning about R1.9-million a year.

His five-year contract was due to end next year.

In a statement yesterday, the UDM said based on its calculations, Harper would be paid out at least R5-million.

UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani claimed the amount included Harper’s salary, interest and legal fees. But Mettler dismissed this. “I categorically deny this amount as there is no way I would pay this,” Mettler said.

“Trevor approached us with a resignation offer, which we accepted.”

Yesterday, Harper said he was not allowed to speak about his resignation, in terms of his agreement with the municipality.

“In terms of the agreement with the municipality, I’m not allowed to disclose anything, whether confirming or denying,” Harper said.

“It’s very clear in my agreement with the municipality. I can’t answer anything.” In June last year, Harper was cleared of allegations of wrongdoing in a separate matter involving R7.8-million that was paid to businessman Fareed Fakir’s company, Erastyle, for the development of a marketing strategy for the IPTS bus system.

Asked whether Harper’s settlement did not need to be approved by the council, Mettler said he had the delegated authority to settle disputes.

“Council only has to appoint, by law. Resignations of section 56 managers are handled by the city manager,” Mettler said.

While on the campaign trail in 2016, mayor Athol Trollip was a vocal critic of how disciplinary processes against accused municipal officials often dragged on for months on end.

He was frequently scathing of the municipality paying golden handshakes to officials who had been accused of maladministration, saying this would not happen under his watch.

Asked yesterday if Harper’s settlement did not undermine this promise, Trollip said the case with Harper had dragged on due to many unexpected delays and interlocutory applications.

“I remain of the opinion that they [golden handshakes] should not be the order of the day as they were in the past,” Trollip said.

“We as an administration could simply not continue without a full-time CFO, especially after the latest auditor-general’s qualified audit that was in relation to the budget drawn up by Mr Harper and the previous administration.

“We could no longer afford more delays in what had become an interminable process,” he said in a text message.

The municipality received a qualified audit opinion for the 2016-17 financial year – the sixth one in a row from the auditorgeneral.

The AG’s findings were based mainly on the city’s slack management of its property, plant and equipment (PPE), while it also had R11.5-billion in irregular expenditure dating back to 2002.