St George’s all set for crucial match

The Proteas will be looking to capitalise on their usual good form at St George’s Park when they tackle the mighty India in an all-important oneday series decider in Port Elizabeth tomorrow.

With preparations for the Port Elizabeth game well under way, both teams flew into the city yesterday afternoon ahead of their crucial encounter.

The Proteas have won their last two ODIs at St George’s – against Australia in 2016 and Sri Lanka last year – and coming off their five-wicket win in the Pink One Day International at The Wanderers on Saturday, they will want to inflict another defeat on the visitors to set up the final match later this week.

Eastern Province Cricket and Warriors chief executive Mark Williams said ticket sales had already broken the 8 000 mark, with sales expected to increase due to the Proteas’ win in the last game.

He said additional entertainment would be on hand to keep fans occupied throughout the match.

“With Valentine’s Day on the 14th, the Proteas will be handing out proteas and a marriage proposal will be taking place.

“There will be a Kiss Cam and plenty of fun in the Standard Bank batting cage, the KFC action zone, Castle Corner and the Momentum family zone, as well as the St George’s Band keeping people entertained,” he said.

St George’s Park head groundsman Adrian Carter said the pitch was expected to be a bit on the slow side, but no major changes were expected in terms of how it would play.

“Usually at St George’s, the side that wins the toss bats first. But the odds have changed in recent times, with the side batting second winning in the last few matches.”

Carter said the match would be particularly interesting in that it would be the first ODI at the stadium under the new lights.

“Traditionally teams tend to bat first at St George’s Park because of the poor lighting, but now I think it might actually be easier to bat under lights,” he said.

According to the South African Weather Service, the city can expect bright, sunny weather.

There is a 60% chance of rain for today, dropping to 30% tomorrow.

Williams urged fans to get to the stadium to be part of the action.

Gates open at 11am tomorrow and the game begins at 1pm. Tickets are still available online at Ticketpro.co.za or at the St George’s Park ticket office. Prices range from R100 to R240 per person, with children under six free.