Social media storm after heist sparks panic

A robbery at a car depot in Greenbushes on Friday and heightened community speculation about suspected gangsters ultimately triggered a wave of panic and turmoil in KwaNobuhle at the weekend.

Volkswagen vehicles worth about R1.3-million were stolen from the depot on Friday night, police said yesterday.

Hours later rumours surfaced on social media that the depot heist and two other house robberies earlier in the week could have been done to “honour” a suspected hijacking syndicate leader, Thando Mlilwana.

Mlilwana, nicknamed DeRango, was gunned down outside a tavern in KwaNobuhle last week and was buried on Saturday.

Police confirmed that Mlilwana was well known to them and a prime suspect in several robberies and hijackings involving VWSA staff being attacked and their lease vehicles stolen.

Saturday’s social media frenzy set off a massive police operation which included the public order policing unit and tactical response teams, who conducted searches along KwaNobuhle’s busy Matanzima Road.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “As a precaution, we held an operation . . . to specifically look for any weapons and the stolen VW vehicles.”

Excitement and anxiety built up as crowds lined the road by midmorning.

Naidu said no arrests were made and none of the stolen cars were found at, or near, the funeral proceedings.

“Due to the large number of people present, and blocking the public road, a stun grenade was set off to disperse the crowd.

“During the entire funeral, no shots were fired by police or funeral-goers,” Naidu said.

During and after Mlilwana’s funeral, several cars lined Matanzima Road from Babs Madlakane Community Hall.

Police vehicles, which included two hippos and police vans with armed cops, kept a watchful eye.