Cautious note on churches probe

Some Bay leaders sound warning on extent and manner of SARS investigation

Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders have welcomed a South African Revenue Service (SARS) probe into tax non-compliance in religious institutions.

Some clergy called on SARS to avoid targeting the church itself, however.

Pastor Neville Goldman, of Ebenezer International Christian Church in Algoa Park, said SARS should investigate staff on the church’s payroll for tax compliance, but not the church as an entity.

“We are a faith-based organisation. We do a lot of initiatives that benefit the community,” he said.

SARS acting spokesman Sicelo Mkosi said his organisation would engage religious institutions with the intention of investigating possible non-compliance in the sector.

This decision follows SARS’s own preliminary investigation and its meeting with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

The meeting was on the commercialisation of churches in South Africa and followed the commission’s report that certain religious organisations and leaders were not in compliance with tax laws.

The report indicated that these organisations and leaders might be enriching themselves at the expense of tax compliance and their altruistic and philanthropic purpose.