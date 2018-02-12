Cautious note on churches probe
Some Bay leaders sound warning on extent and manner of SARS investigation
Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders have welcomed a South African Revenue Service (SARS) probe into tax non-compliance in religious institutions.
Some clergy called on SARS to avoid targeting the church itself, however.
Pastor Neville Goldman, of Ebenezer International Christian Church in Algoa Park, said SARS should investigate staff on the church’s payroll for tax compliance, but not the church as an entity.
“We are a faith-based organisation. We do a lot of initiatives that benefit the community,” he said.
SARS acting spokesman Sicelo Mkosi said his organisation would engage religious institutions with the intention of investigating possible non-compliance in the sector.
This decision follows SARS’s own preliminary investigation and its meeting with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).
The meeting was on the commercialisation of churches in South Africa and followed the commission’s report that certain religious organisations and leaders were not in compliance with tax laws.
The report indicated that these organisations and leaders might be enriching themselves at the expense of tax compliance and their altruistic and philanthropic purpose.
“SARS also acknowledges that a number of religious organisations are indeed complying with their tax obligations,” Mkosi said.
Word of Faith senior pastor Jimmy Crompton said generally churches were abiding by tax laws, and accused the commission of “oppressing” the church.
“As a church, we do comply with the laws of the land. You will get in trouble if you do not pay tax.
“We regularly pay tax and our books are audited,” Crompton said.
However, he pointed out that the majority of church leaders struggled financially and hardly received an income of R10 000 a month.
“These pastors make huge sacrifice for the people,” he said.
The outgoing Anglican bishop of Port Elizabeth, Bishop Bethlehem Nopece, also welcomed the SARS probe, saying that as public benefit organisations, churches were obliged to pay tax.
“We need to come clean, and if some of us are not complying, then the law must take its course.
“We need to declare our finances. Despite the chaos in the government, which includes looting, tax money is meant to build the country,” Nopece said.
Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) also supported the SARS probe.
FOR SA director Michael Swain said his understanding was that it had been encouraged by the commission, whose recent report on the commercialisation of religion and abuse of people’s belief systems highlighted concerns in this area.
“While it is possible some may resist the probe, we believe such resistance can be limited if SARS clearly communicates the scope and intention for conducting this probe in terms of existing legislation,” he said.