Woman bitten by snake on her bed

Jafta – who lives in an informal settlement known as Crank Grootkloof opposite the quarry in Malabar – was discharged from Livingstone yesterday.

The couple then wrapped the snake in a plastic bag and walked about 3km to Livingstone Hospital with it so that Jafta could be treated.

Jafta even attempted to drown the reptile in a bucket of water before her husband arrived and beat it to death.

Carol Jafta, 57, told yesterday of her ordeal when she was bitten on the hand on Wednesday night after picking up the snake to prevent it slithering away even further into her one-bedroom shack in Malabar.

A Port Elizabeth woman who survived a savage dog attack four years ago endured a second terrifying encounter this week when she was bitten by a puff adder she discovered on her bed.

“I am glad I am alive. I still have pain and my hand is swollen,” she said.

“The doctor said I would have died if it was a bigger puff adder. It could have been worse.”

Recalling the drama, Jafta said she had walked inside her home at about 6.30pm, when she saw the snake on her bed. “It started to slither away. “I took a piece of cloth and wrapped it around my hand.

“I then grabbed it [the snake] by the neck area so that it did not slip away. “Suddenly, it turned and bit me.” Although in shock and pain, Jafta reacted quickly.

“There was a bucket of water nearby. I tried to drown it [and] went to fetch more water so the snake did not have a chance to get way,” she said. Jafta’s husband, James Jaffon, 58, then arrived home and killed the snake. “We decided to walk [to Livingstone] because there was no transport,” Jafta said. “We also do not have a phone to call the ambulance.” While the thinking behind taking the dead puff adder with them was so that hospital staff could identify it, this belief is something of a myth.