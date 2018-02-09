Kidnapped granny found

The 71-year-old Eastern Cape woman who was assaulted, robbed and kidnapped from her home in Sterkstroom by two unknown suspects on Tuesday night has been found.

Captain Namhla Mdleleni said Denise Bartlett was found alive.

Police said that the elderly woman was with her granddaughter when they were attacked by two armed men who entered the house through their business entrance. Both victims were assaulted and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects then kidnapped the elderly woman and fled the scene with her green Spark Chevrolet vehicle. The vehicle was recovered near Queenstown on Wednesday morning.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection with her kidnapping.” Mdleleni said.