‘Immunity not part of Zexit deal’
Ramaphosa tells ANC MPs he has no authority to offer such terms
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told party MPs yesterday that Jacob Zuma’s legal woes would not form part of the transition talks he was having with the president. This effectively rules out an offer of immunity from prosecution.
Zuma is facing a raft of corruption, fraud and racketeering charges.
His name and that of his son have also popped up in the Gupta leaks, and it is likely he might be called to testify before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Ramaphosa addressed the ANC caucus in parliament yesterday morning and assured MPs that his talks with Zuma would be finalised within days, an ANC MP told Business Day.
Ramaphosa cancelled a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday after he met Zuma, who it is understood has agreed to step down.
Yesterday, opposition parties also ramped up pressure on Zuma, with the DA and the EFF writing to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting an urgent sitting on Tuesday to debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma.
ANC MPs, who spoke on condition of anonymity yesterday‚ said Ramaphosa had told them he was not discussing granting Zuma immunity from prosecution because he simply had no authority to do so.
“Cyril said to us that he was not into any deal-making because any deal brokering would amount to political interference in the affairs of the state or the running of government departments. He said he had no legal jurisdiction to do so.
“He said to us that discussions on the transition were about ensuring the unity of the ANC and there was no deal-making‚” another MP said.
Business Day understands that the matters under discussion were “soft” issues, such as Zuma bidding farewell to the cabinet, addressing the nation and logistical matters.
Ramaphosa also explained that he had postponed the special NEC meeting that was expected to seal Zuma’s fate following a change of tone from the defiant president.
Zuma had told the ANC’s top six officials that he was not ready to resign when they asked him to do so at a meeting on Sunday.
One MP said the ANC president had postponed the NEC meeting because he had perceived “a change in tone from JZ between Sunday and Tuesday when they met”.
Another MP said Ramaphosa had assured them that Zuma would soon be leaving office, but had not given a specific date.
“Yes‚ I can confirm that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told us that it is a matter of days before President Jacob Zuma goes. There was nothing specific about when this will take place.”
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule also addressed the caucus yesterday.
At a hastily convened media conference afterwards, Magashule said “constructive and fruitful” discussions had taken place between Ramaphosa and Zuma.
Asked when the president would resign, he said: “We can’t determine the time.”
Magashule said he had attended the caucus meeting with Ramaphosa as it was the first meeting of the year.
MPs had been encouraged to work hard and implement the resolutions of the ANC national conference.
The message conveyed was that this is the year of unity, renewal and jobs, Magashule said.
Ramaphosa’s message was also to urge MPs to unite and instill confidence in society and in the ANC.
This week saw the postponement of the state of the nation address, which was scheduled for yesterday.
This was due to threats of disruptions by opposition parties should parliament be addressed by Zuma.
Zuma was also meant to address the Ubuntu Awards ceremony tomorrow, but this had also been postponed, the Department of International Relations said. – With Natasha Marrian