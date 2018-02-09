‘Immunity not part of Zexit deal’

Ramaphosa tells ANC MPs he has no authority to offer such terms

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told party MPs yesterday that Jacob Zuma’s legal woes would not form part of the transition talks he was having with the president. This effectively rules out an offer of immunity from prosecution.

Zuma is facing a raft of corruption, fraud and racketeering charges.

His name and that of his son have also popped up in the Gupta leaks, and it is likely he might be called to testify before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa addressed the ANC caucus in parliament yesterday morning and assured MPs that his talks with Zuma would be finalised within days, an ANC MP told Business Day.

Ramaphosa cancelled a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday after he met Zuma, who it is understood has agreed to step down.

Yesterday, opposition parties also ramped up pressure on Zuma, with the DA and the EFF writing to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting an urgent sitting on Tuesday to debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

ANC MPs, who spoke on condition of anonymity yesterday‚ said Ramaphosa had told them he was not discussing granting Zuma immunity from prosecution because he simply had no authority to do so.

“Cyril said to us that he was not into any deal-making because any deal brokering would amount to political interference in the affairs of the state or the running of government departments. He said he had no legal jurisdiction to do so.

“He said to us that discussions on the transition were about ensuring the unity of the ANC and there was no deal-making‚” another MP said.

Business Day understands that the matters under discussion were “soft” issues, such as Zuma bidding farewell to the cabinet, addressing the nation and logistical matters.

Ramaphosa also explained that he had postponed the special NEC meeting that was expected to seal Zuma’s fate following a change of tone from the defiant president.