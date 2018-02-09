Bhisho asks for drought billions

R7bn requested for Bay alone as East Cape set to be declared disaster area

The Eastern Cape government, in a desperate bid to end the province’s water crisis, has requested R7.7-billion from the national government for drought intervention – with the bulk of the money earmarked for Nelson Mandela Bay.

In the proposed provincial drought budget, the metro would receive R7-billion for drought alleviation. Speaking at a media briefing in parliament yesterday‚ Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Des van Rooyen said the Eastern Cape was one of the provinces that would be declared national disaster areas by next week Wednesday. Van Rooyen said the Eastern Cape was also one of the provinces that had made requests for an intervention. But provincial Cogta spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam said how much money the province received would depend entirely on how the national government prioritised the drought. “The fiscal position in the country is very negative, there is no money and there is no economic growth,” he said. “We are not saying the R7.7-billion is going to be acceded to, the national government is going to look at available resources and priorities.”

He said the amount received would also be affected by the roll-out of free higher education. Of the proposed R7-billion for the Bay, R3.2-billion will go towards desalination plants, R762-million will go towards the Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) reclaimed effluent scheme, and R351-million will be set aside for the implementation of ground water schemes. Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said the additional funding would help complete both long-term and shortterm projects. “This will assist in the redirecting of available funding to ensure effective mitigation, prevention and response strategies are implemented to reduce the impact of the drought on the public,” he said. “It enhances what the city is already doing in this regard and ensures that both province and national are joint partners in the extraordinary measures that need to be taken to reduce the impact of the drought.” Bay budget and treasury head Retief Odendaal said the declaration meant the city could relax certain requirements in its budgeting process. “We can make things happen quicker and make changes to our budget more easily than we would do,” he said. “It also affords us the opportunity to make presentations to the province and national government for disaster relief.” Odendaal said the city could also fast-track programmes it would otherwise not have the money for. “We welcome any assistance from the provincial and national government to fast-track the programmes that we have already identified – the key remains sustainability,” he said.

However, the metro realised it would not be getting as much as R7-billion. “This is what we would want to get for us to prevent being in a similar situation over the next decade, but with the state of the national fiscus at this stage, we are never going to get near that amount of money.” “We are in an area that is droughtstricken and we need to put plans in place to make sure we don’t sit in this situation five years from now. “Nooitgedacht is not going to be good enough,” Odendaal said. “Yes, it will give us water security for the next couple of years, but as the metro grows we are going to have to look at alternative sources of water and planning has to be done. “We can’t afford to build desalination plants and the national Department of Water Affairs will have to consider that.” Ngam said: “On the basis of looking at priorities, the national government will communicate with the provincial government how much will be made available. “All the municipalities that have been declared disaster areas will receive attention from the provincial government, working with national government.” Eastern Cape dam levels currently stand at a combined average of 60.6%. In a Cogta report on the drought in the province, the Amathole District, Sarah Baartman and Nelson Mandela Bay were listed as the areas that were the worst affected. “In terms of the effect and impact of the drought, the areas are not the same and priority will be given to those that are severely affected,” Ngam said.

He said the various municipalities had depleted their budget allocations for drought alleviation. “We have asked for intervention in terms of finance and technical support to ensure there is proper management of water in the circumstances that we find ourselves in.” Ngam was unable to say when the province would receive the money. Van Rooyen said in parliament the measures that had been implemented nationally were starting to bear fruit. These included the regular issuing of warning messages, drilling and equipping of boreholes across provinces, water restrictions, trucking in water in areas of severe need, and the reduction of water use by farmers. He said launching desalination projects was also among the measures. “In addition, an amount of R74.4-million was given to the Western Cape in August to deal with the situation,” he said. However, the slow pace of using the money had been problematic. Requests for funding by the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape were being considered. “Efforts are under way to classify the drought as a national disaster – this process I can confidently indicate would be finalised before February 14,” Van Rooyen said. The money will be released immediately after approval by the national Treasury.