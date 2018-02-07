Xhosa movie aired – but few people watch

Only a handful of people watched controversial film Inxeba at Walmer Park Shopping Centre’s NuMetro cinema in Port Elizabeth yesterday and expressed mixed feelings about its storyline and themes.

The NuMetro cinema started screening the film on Monday, despite protests calling for it to be shelved.

Also known as The Wound, the film deals with the traditional Xhosa ritual of ukwaluka and transition into manhood, as well as sexual orientation and a gay love story.

Screenings of the movie were cancelled on Friday at Walmer Park and Baywest in Port Elizabeth and at Hemingways Mall in East London.

Thozamile Jonas, 20, said after so much hype about the film, he decided to watch it at NuMetro yesterday. “I am not normally a moviegoer but I was intrigued,” he said. “Yes, there was lots of misrepresentation about our culture but you can’t bar people from making up their own minds.

“I do not agree with those who want it banned.”

A 65-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said she did not understand the film’s context.