Xhosa movie aired – but few people watch
Only a handful of people watched controversial film Inxeba at Walmer Park Shopping Centre’s NuMetro cinema in Port Elizabeth yesterday and expressed mixed feelings about its storyline and themes.
The NuMetro cinema started screening the film on Monday, despite protests calling for it to be shelved.
Also known as The Wound, the film deals with the traditional Xhosa ritual of ukwaluka and transition into manhood, as well as sexual orientation and a gay love story.
Screenings of the movie were cancelled on Friday at Walmer Park and Baywest in Port Elizabeth and at Hemingways Mall in East London.
Thozamile Jonas, 20, said after so much hype about the film, he decided to watch it at NuMetro yesterday. “I am not normally a moviegoer but I was intrigued,” he said. “Yes, there was lots of misrepresentation about our culture but you can’t bar people from making up their own minds.
“I do not agree with those who want it banned.”
A 65-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said she did not understand the film’s context.
“They also had subtitles – but I still did not understand it,” she said. “They must not mess with culture. “This is private. It’s a pity the film is embroiled in acts of homosexuality.”
A 27-year-old man, who also did not want to be named, said: “The mayhem surrounding Inxeba is justified.”
Walmer Park NuMetro cinema manager Mark Whitnall said posters would not be put up to advertise the film.
“We have a contract to show the movie. It is not our intention to upset people,” he said.
Ward 28 EFF chairman Siyabulela Siyongwana said he was disappointed that NuMetro decided to screen the movie, after it had agreed to cancel its screenings on Friday.
Siyongwana was part of the protests at Baywest on Friday.
“Last time we met them, we agreed the film would not be screened. It’s frivolous,” he said.
“The movie contained sensitive issues of our culture. We will meet to map the way forward, but we are very disappointed.”