Eastern Cape woman kidnapped

A 71-year-old Eastern Cape woman was assaulted and robbed and kidnapped from her home by two unknown suspects last night (06/02/18).

A Police task team, comprising of Detectives, K-9 unit and the Flying Squad are on the heels of the two suspects who allegedly attacked the woman at her home in Sterkstroom at about 19:00 last night.

“It is alleged that the elderly woman was with her granddaughter when they were attacked by two armed men who entered the house through their business entrance. Both victims were assaulted and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

“The suspects also kidnapped the elderly woman and fled the scene with her green Spark Chevrolet vehicle. The vehicle was recovered near Queenstown in the early hours of today.”

A case of kidnapping and house robbery have been opened and police are investigating.

SAPS appeal to anyone with any information who can assist the investigation officers to contact Investigating Officer Captain Steven Rheeders on 082 441 8602, any nearest police station or SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Information can also be shared on Crime Line 32211. All information will be treated confidential.