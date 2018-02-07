Decision on Masualle after SONA
The ANC will decide the fate of Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle and his cabinet after the state of the nation address, the party said yesterday.
This comes after provincial leaders met the party’s national bosses recently, when the provincial government’s performance and soured relations with Masualle were discussed.
An internal report, written by ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, paints a picture of an ineffective state that has failed to follow the party’s mandates.
It also rated the government’s performance under Masualle and reflected on how the Eastern Cape government had failed to create jobs, killed small businesses and used a skewed budget model for departments.
Last week, after a two-day provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting at Calata House in King William’s Town, Ngcukayitobi announced the reshuffle in two weeks’ time.
He said yesterday the PEC had already met its national counterpart to discuss Masualle and the legislature’s performance.
“The PEC presented the status quo [and the] performance of the provincial government as part of engaging national officials,” he said.
Eastern Cape officials would be called back to conclude the talks after the state of the nation address, which was postponed indefinitely yesterday.
Legislature speaker Noxolo Kiviet’s spokeswoman, Maria Hermans, said the state of the province address was likely to also be postponed.
“We can’t have the state of the province address before the state of the nation address,” she said. Four Eastern Cape municipalities also face a leadership change. They are Mnquma, Enoch Mgijima in Komani, Port St Johns and Walter Sisulu in Aliwal North.
Mabuyane and his PEC were elected to lead the party in the province at the violent elective conference in September.