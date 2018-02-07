Decision on Masualle after SONA

The ANC will decide the fate of Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle and his cabinet after the state of the nation address, the party said yesterday.

This comes after provincial leaders met the party’s national bosses recently, when the provincial government’s performance and soured relations with Masualle were discussed.

An internal report, written by ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, paints a picture of an ineffective state that has failed to follow the party’s mandates.

It also rated the government’s performance under Masualle and reflected on how the Eastern Cape government had failed to create jobs, killed small businesses and used a skewed budget model for departments.

Last week, after a two-day provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting at Calata House in King William’s Town, Ngcukayitobi announced the reshuffle in two weeks’ time.