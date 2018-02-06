Projects in pipeline to deal with drought

New boreholes, building bylaws and desalination plants will all help

Drilling more boreholes, changing building bylaws, constructing three desalination plants and finishing phase 3 of the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works – these are just four ways the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality hopes to fight the drought in the near future.

Details of how the municipality intends to accommodate the growing needs of the city are contained in its Water Supply Capacity Increase Programme. This programme forms part of the city’s water master plan which is required by the national Department of Water and Sanitation. The report is expected to be the subject of debate at an infrastructure, engineering, electricity and energy committee meeting on Monday. In the report, the master plan had shown the city’s demand for potable water had increased by 6%. It said the increase could be attributed to more residents being relocated from informal to formal settlements.

“The increase in demand needs to be met with new potable water supply sources,” it said. The first desalination plant is a proposed partnership between Marina Salts and South African Breweries. “Negotiations have proceeded well and challenges have been discussed,” the report said. The project will be presented to the committee and tabled in council later, according to the report. On the second desalination plant, a call for tenders saw 18 proposals submitted for evaluation. This plant will be constructed and managed through the municipality. “It was found that none of the submitted proposals provided adequate information to enable the municipality to conclude an award.” A third desalination plant will be a collaboration with the Coega Development Corporation. It is still in its approval phase. “Even though a desalination plant in the areas surrounding the Coega IDZ would not directly address the recurring drought of the western sources, it would allow relocation of existing potable water to the stressed areas,” the report said. The municipality hopes to increase its water supply once phase 3 of the Nooitgedacht Low Level Scheme is completed. Work on Nooitgedacht was brought to a temporary standstill last week when the national government indicated it would cut funding. However, work resumed on Friday when it emerged the budget would no longer be slashed. The municipality also intends to look at providing boreholes for all schools and amending bylaws to ensure all future building plans include a rainwater tank with a minimum 500 litre capacity. “The projects are extremely important for the future of the sustainable potable water supply,” the report said.