Producers fight back over ‘Inxeba’ disruptions
Complaints laid with rights bodies in bid to ensure East Cape screenings
The producers, director and writers of acclaimed but controversial film Inxeba defended it at the weekend and laid formal complaints with human rights bodies in a bid to screen the film in the Eastern Cape after its premiere was disrupted.
The film, also known as The Wound, was released nationally on Friday but faced demonstrations in the Eastern Cape, where its action is set.
Screenings of Inxeba – which deals with the traditional Xhosa ritual of ukwaluka and transition into manhood, as well as sexual orientation and a gay love story – were cancelled at Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Park and Baywest cinemas as well as at Hemingways Mall in East London.
The film’s director, John Trengove, said restricting the film in this way was taking away the rights of those who wished to see it as well as imposing on the rights of every gay black South African who would relate to the film.
“Inxeba is not for everyone, but there are many young South Africans, particularly from the black queer community, who have every right to watch and engage with it because it reflects something of their own experience,” Trengrove said.
“The backlash against Inxeba seems to be proportionally much larger than it was to [Nelson] Mandela’s Long Walk To Freedom. You could look at that and speculate that perhaps there is a homophobic subtext.
“This is disgraceful and should be troubling to all of us, especially to those who believe in the freedom granted to South Africans by our constitution.
“That is why we are now fighting back to make sure that our rights are protected.”
The producers, Elias Ribeiro and Cait Pansegrouw, of Urucu Media, have laid complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality.
“While we respect those who choose not to watch the film, it is unacceptable that South Africans who do want to see it are being prevented from doing so,” Ribeiro said.
Speaking of the criticism of the film, cowriter Malusi Begu said the movie by no means revealed any ukwaluka secrets.
“The fierce criticism of Inxeba has been matched by the love and support of those who have been willing to open their minds to a new expression in South African cinema, and we thank [them] for that,” he said.
“The criticism was expected and is understandable, but we must draw the line on ignorance. Inxeba does not reveal any mountain secrets – the death of young boys making headlines broke the sacred seal of our initiation.
“The negative responses have only served to highlight how difficult it is going to be to re-engineer the black man into a more rounded being.”
The movie – which has already been widely viewed – has been nominated for eight SA Film and Television Awards and has already won 19 awards at 44 festivals worldwide.
It was also shortlisted for this year’s Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Walmer Park Shopping Centre’s NuMetro cinema manager Mark Whitnall said the film had been removed from the circuit following the threat posed by the protesters.
“The movie is completely off the circuit now and the producers will be taking up the battle going forward . . . the protest on Friday posed a risk for the safety of our staff.”