Producers fight back over ‘Inxeba’ disruptions

Complaints laid with rights bodies in bid to ensure East Cape screenings

The producers, director and writers of acclaimed but controversial film Inxeba defended it at the weekend and laid formal complaints with human rights bodies in a bid to screen the film in the Eastern Cape after its premiere was disrupted.

The film, also known as The Wound, was released nationally on Friday but faced demonstrations in the Eastern Cape, where its action is set.

Screenings of Inxeba – which deals with the traditional Xhosa ritual of ukwaluka and transition into manhood, as well as sexual orientation and a gay love story – were cancelled at Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Park and Baywest cinemas as well as at Hemingways Mall in East London.

The film’s director, John Trengove, said restricting the film in this way was taking away the rights of those who wished to see it as well as imposing on the rights of every gay black South African who would relate to the film.

“Inxeba is not for everyone, but there are many young South Africans, particularly from the black queer community, who have every right to watch and engage with it because it reflects something of their own experience,” Trengrove said.

“The backlash against Inxeba seems to be proportionally much larger than it was to [Nelson] Mandela’s Long Walk To Freedom. You could look at that and speculate that perhaps there is a homophobic subtext.

“This is disgraceful and should be troubling to all of us, especially to those who believe in the freedom granted to South Africans by our constitution.

“That is why we are now fighting back to make sure that our rights are protected.”

The producers, Elias Ribeiro and Cait Pansegrouw, of Urucu Media, have laid complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality.