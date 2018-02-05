PE man’s ‘year of hell’ in Qatar

Fifa stadium worker wrongly blamed for colleague’s death

A Port Elizabeth contract worker has described his year of hell in Qatar after he was trapped in the Middle Eastern country for 11 months and left penniless after being wrongly blamed for the accidental death of a co-worker.

He is now considering a civil lawsuit. Graham Vance, 28, was working on high-rise catwalks for Qatar’s 2022 Fifa World Cup Khalifa stadium when a British construction worker with whom he was working fell 40m to his death after their equipment failed in January last year.

Qatar police arrested Vance the same day for the death of Zachary Cox, 40.

Vance said the months which followed were a nightmare.

Although he only spent one day in jail, Vance was, in effect, trapped in Qatar as he was forbidden to leave for the duration of the police investigation.

He was also unable to work as his work visa had expired and the contractor refused to renew it.

He faced a further day in jail when the court case finally took place late last year.

However, although the investigation eventually cleared him of any culpability and an internal company probe also exonerated him, this internal report was never submitted to the Qatar courts.

Vance believes he was made a scapegoat by the company and suffered unnecessarily due to this.

He said he was “trapped in hell”, with barely any assistance from the South African Embassy, and had spent all his savings defending and supporting himself.

Although he arrived on January 12 last year for a one-month job as a ropeaccess technician, the former Grey High School pupil was only able to return to his home in Glen Hurd in November.

During his legal travails in Qatar, he also lost a four-year contract in Australia as he was unable to leave to take up the job.

The accident happened on January 19 at the stadium construction site when one of the hoists holding up a section of the catwalk collapsed.

According to documents of the main contractor, Midmac/Six Construct Joint Venture (MSJV) – which have been seen by The Herald – a lever hoist attached to the catwalk failed, causing part of the platform to fall.

The other hoists managed to hold the weight, leaving the catwalk suspended.

However, Cox’s safety harness line snapped and he fell to his death.

Vance was arrested within hours and charged with Cox’s death. “I was devastated,” he said. “Imagine being arrested just after seeing a co-worker fall about 40m and die.

“I was talking to him minutes before he fell and even tried to grab the rope when it snapped.

“My hands were cut and bruised from trying to save him but the police did not care, they wanted to blame someone.

“I was isolated and the worst part is I could not leave the country. I was stuck there with no friends and barely anyone who could speak English.

“It was like being in solitary confinement – your life comes to a standstill.”