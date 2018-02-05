ANC calls urgent meeting at Luthuli House today

The outcome of a meeting between the ANC’s top officials and Jacob Zuma in Pretoria to discuss his future as president was still unknown last night.

But in the strongest indication yet that he will not step down voluntarily, ANC national executive committee member Lindiwe Sisulu confirmed that the national working committee (NWC) had been summoned to Luthuli House for an urgent meeting this afternoon.

Last night’s meeting was all over by 10.30, an hour after it started.

There was, however, no official word about what had been discussed or what resolutions, if any, had been made. The outcome could determine whether Zuma stays and delivers the opening speech to parliament this week.

The meeting followed an NWC decision on Monday last week, mandating the officials to meet Zuma and call on him to resign.

At the St John’s Apostolic Faith Mission in Katlehong earlier yesterday, ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe said the officials wanted to ensure there was stability in the country and within the ANC.

He said the officials were meeting Zuma to discuss what was in the best interest of the country and the party.

Last month, the national executive committee also mandated national officials to urge the president to step down.

Should he not, he could face impeachment or even a no-confidence motion from his own party. Should Zuma agree to resign before the opening of parliament, it would have to elect a president within 30 days – most likely ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

There is mounting pressure for Zuma to be removed.

The ANC top six, led by Ramaphosa, were in Limpopo earlier yesterday meeting VaVhenda King Ramabhulana, BaPedi King Sekhukhune, BaLobedu Queen Modjadji and chiefs of the Shangaan and Tsonga people.