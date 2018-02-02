Release of movie about Xhosa initiation postponed

Screenings of controversial movie Inxeba – also known as The Wound – did not go ahead as scheduled at three Eastern Cape cinemas on Friday as several groups have threatened to picket and boycott its screening.

Wamer Park shopping centre in Port Elizabeth initially postponed the screening this morning following pressure from members of the community. Shortly after it was announced that the film had been suspended and will not be shown at the cinema.

“This letter serves as a notice the the movie Inxeba “The Wound” has been suspended and will not be shown at Nu Metro Walmer Park,” a sign at the cinema announced.

About 30 to 50 community members gathered outside the cinema on Friday morning, asking for the screening to be cancelled.

Management at Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth confirmed to The Herald on Friday afternoon that screening of the film at its Ster-Kinekor Cinema would not go ahead.

A small group of people sang and danced in the mall after it was announced that the screening has been suspended.

Earlier on Friday Hemingways Mall in East London announced on Facebook that the screening will be postponed. No immediate reasons were given and officials were not available to comment.

The film depicts the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

Despite the backlash and initiation forum threats, producer Elias Ribeiro said it was important to showcase the rich untold stories of the country.

“We have had a positive response from many people in the Xhosa community who feel the movie was well presented, but there have also been people from a conservative perspective who are upset.”

