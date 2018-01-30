Restrictors to be installed at homes that guzzle water
Households in Nelson Mandela Bay which consume more than 30 kilolitres of water a month will have flow-restriction mechanisms installed on their properties.
This is one of the latest measures aimed at reducing residential water consumption to be introduced by the municipality and comes despite a marginal increase in the Bay’s water supply dams.
As of yesterday, the city’s major storage dams were holding 25.67% of their total combined capacity, up 0.67% from last week.
The slight increase in available water was attributed to rain at the weekend.
The water-flow-restriction measure follows the municipality’s recent announcement that all individual units within communal residential schemes, such as townhouse complexes and apartment blocks, should have water meters installed.
The installation of water-flow restrictors was raised yesterday by municipal infrastructure and engineering director Walter Shaidi at a budget and treasury committee meeting at the City Hall.
He said any household exceeding the 30kl water-consumption limit stood to have its flow restricted.
Significant concern was expressed at the meeting over water and electricity losses in the city, with councillors agreeing urgent attention was required for both.
The meeting also heard that despite the implementation of punitive water tariffs for those consuming excessive amounts of water, consumption had not decreased, meaning water consumption behaviour had not changed.
In addition, water losses in the city had now surged from 35% to 45% of the water supplied, which was attributed to ageing infrastructure and maintenance backlogs.
This follows efforts by the municipality to claw back the losses from the original 45% to 35% over the past year and more.
“The infrastructure is so weak,” Shaidi said.
“One example is three burst [water pipes] which took place next to each other in Summerstrand.”
He said the municipality had already started installing flow limiters at premises where the water consumption limit was being exceeded.
This also applied to households which received municipal services under the Assistance to the Poor (ATTP) programme.
“There are three ways in which we are trying to reduce water consumption in the ATTP households.”
These included getting plumbers in to fix leaks, educating households about saving water – “in some households, a leaking toilet is seen as normal” – and installing flow restrictors, he said.