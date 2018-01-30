#PicOfTheDay: Ocean queen visits Bay
Isn't she lovely? Isn't she wonderful? The RMS Queen Mary 2 docked in Port Elizabeth yesterday and sailed again last night. 📸: Eugene Coetzee (@eugene.coetzee)
The transatlantic ocean liner RMS Queen Mary 2 docked in Port Elizabeth yesterday and sailed again last night, a few hours later than scheduled.
The vessel is the largest built for Britain’s Cunard Line, and when the company took delivery of it at Southampton in 2004, it replaced the Queen Elizabeth 2, built in 1969, as Cunard’s flagship.