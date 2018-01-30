PicOfTheDay: Ocean queen visits Bay

Isn’t she lovely? Isn’t she wonderful? The RMS Queen Mary 2 docked in Port Elizabeth yesterday and sailed again last night. 📸: Eugene Coetzee (@eugene.coetzee) #OceanQueen #QueenMary2 #portelizabeth #nelsonmandelabay #cityofpe #sharethebay #mype #peharbour #sealife #cruiselife #cruiseliner #ships #nightlights #coastaltown #ilovepe

A post shared by The Herald Port Elizabeth (@heraldlive) on Jan 29, 2018 at 8:27pm PST