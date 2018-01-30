Major reshuffle on cards in East Cape

A major East Cape legislature reshuffle and shake-up in at least four municipalities is on the cards.

This was announced by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi at a media briefing at Calata House in King William’s Town, following a two-day provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting which ended yesterday.

The municipalities include Mnquma, Enoch Mgijima in Komani, Port St Johns and the Walter Sisulu municipality in Aliwal North.

Ngcukayitobi said the PEC had received reports from sub-committees on the state of municipalities as well as Bhisho government departments.

“We have agreed that national officials, working with the provincial officials, must make a thorough assessment and make proposals about reconfiguration of the provincial government,” he said.

In the firing line is ANC chief whip Zolile Mrara, who did not make it into the PEC.

“That [changes] will be applicable to other positions within the provincial legislature wherein the ANC [conference] resolution says this position is supposed to be occupied by a member of the PEC,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“But when we are ready with that, we will brief the media.”

The Oscar Mabuyane-led top five provincial officials have also been tasked with organising a meeting with top party officials to review its deployees in the Phumulo Masualle-led legislature.

This will follow immediately after an ANC lekgotla at the weekend, at which Masualle and his provincial members are expected to table performance reports. But Masualle has yet to attend any of the meetings since losing to Mabuyane as PEC chairman in October – and it remains to be seen whether he will pitch up for this one.

Ngcukayitobi said: “We are disappointed by his no-shows. We expected better from him on how he relates to the organisation.”