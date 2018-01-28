A matter of policy
The city-wide public participation roadshow is now on
Have your say on new metro policies
Policies that Nelson Mandela Bay municipality intends implementing are the subjects of a city-wide public participation roadshow which started earlier this week.
Commenting on the new policies closes on February 23.
The policies are available for inspection during office hours at the Lillian Diedericks Building in Govan Mbeki Avenue, all municipal libraries, clinics, municipal service pay-points and ward councillors’ offices. The public participation roadshow ends on January 31.
Those left include: January 29 from 4pm to 8pm: the Uitenhage Town Hall; Kabah Langa Community Hall and Jeff Masemola Community Hall. January 30 from 4pm to 8pm: the Colchester Community Hall; Khayamnandi Community Hall; Joe Slovo Community Hall. January 31 from 4pm to 8pm: the Seaview Community Hall; Helenvale Community Resource Centre; and the Govan Mbeki Multi-Purpose Centre.
Guesthouses: Plan to allow expanded offerings
Guesthouses in Nelson Mandela Bay may soon be able to expand their rooms and offerings, if a revised draft policy by the municipality is approved.
The policy, which is the subject of a public participation processes, proposes to allow guesthouses a maximum of 16 rooms for guests – with the current limit at 12.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the policy, which was approved in 2004, had been reviewed in view of the development of the city’s tourism industry. Other changes to the policy include: ý The introduction of a room threshold, which is a maximum of two adults and two children per room;
- The inclusion of ancillary services such as conference facilities and pampering services, which were not part of the previous policy;
- The reference to a kitchen being removed from the original definition of a guesthouse, while kitchenettes are allowed as part of guest rooms;
- A regulation against restaurants that are open to the public being operated from a guesthouse within the urban edge;
- A requirement of four rooms being let for council approval to be necessary. Three or fewer rooms may be let without prior approval;
- A distinction between guesthouses and other forms of short-term accommodation (excluding bed and breakfast accommodation).
“There are several other forms of temporary accommodation in the city and the [previous] policy does not make a distinction,” Mniki said.
“This has made it challenging for the council to enforce rules and regulations related [to] these sorts of establishments.
“The revised policy seeks to ensure uniformity in assessing and approving guesthouse applications and to ensure economic growth through a sustainable guesthouse development resource base.”
The document has been welcomed by Shena Wilmot of the Port Elizabeth Bed and Breakfast Association (PEMBBA).
She said the association was working closely with the municipality regarding the policy document.
“It is very important that we have a working document to start policing [guesthouses] and [make sure people] comply,” Wilmot said.
“We’re very much in favour of it. We have to address the policing, though that is not what the policy itself will do; it has to be policed from there onwards.”
Wilmot said one of the larger issues in the industry that needed regulating was people operating without the necessary permission.
Student accommodation: Mixed views from property owners
Property owners offering accommodation to more than four students must either live on their properties or hire a full-time manager.
This is if the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality adopts a policy that intends to regulate student accommodation in the city.
It is out for public participation until February 23.
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the institution would endorse the policy as it was in line with NMU’s accommodation policy.
The university has accredited about 5 000 beds at off-campus establishments for this.
“As the university, we are pleased that the policy is coming to finality, and we are looking forward to its implementation,” Mbabela said.
“The policy will, among other things, go a long way in curbing the exploitation of students by some landlords in that it increases the level of accountability and binds them to a strict set of rules and guidelines.”
The policy, aimed at addressing the city’s need for student accommodation while keeping property owners in residential areas regulated, is up for public participation.
According to the draft policy drawn up by municipal officials Thule Mthembu and Siyabonga Zulu, it follows several complaints about noise, littering, and overcrowding.
“The majority of the properties did not have the relevant land use rights that would permit them to offer such service,” the draft policy states. Proposed regulations include:
- That establishments be accredited with NMU;
- The property owner or a manager must live on the property with an affidavit proving this attached to the site development plan;
- The accommodation must also be along the public transport route.
The policy requirements also stipulate that townhouses permit a maximum of two students per room.
Council may refuse any applications if the conditions are not met.
Property owner Bill Anderson, who offers student accommodation, said he welcomed the policy as it would curb overcrowding by property owners.
“As business people we don’t want to overcrowd students because that puts pressure on the [infrastructure] and that isn’t good for the students’ health.”
Anderson said criteria for higher education institutions were basic and needed to be enhanced.
“Many students are desperate and take whatever accommodation they find even it means they will be crowded in the room,” Anderson said.
Anderson owns properties in Newton Park, Richmond Hill, Central and Summerstrand which offer student accommodation.
Another property owner, who offers accommodation for students but declined to be named, said the number of students per room should be regulated, but within reason.
She said she had applied for special consent for years but received no response from the municipality.
“The municipality has not played its role so far – before they start to amend rules and put in more regulations they should start attending to us service providers as we are being compromised by the municipality,” she said.
Asked if having a manager on site 24 hours was feasible, she said: “It’s not. Students change at all times and have specific needs. Managers would encroach on their privacy.”
Nelson Mandela Bay acting land planning senior manager Schalk Potgieter said the policy would help the city manage student accommodation from a spatial planning point of view.
The draft policy states the municipality also received numerous complaints about illegal house alterations which put pressure on services and infrastructure.
“We are sitting with questions and applications and we need to have something that guides us,” Potgieter said.
“Often we find people phoning and complaining about student accommodation next to their residents, mentioning the noise and drinking,” Potgieter said.
Due to no legislation being in place the municipality would often be stuck with residents’ objections, he said.
“We also want to look at the criteria for people who are looking to offer student accommodation.
“We have a few student accommodations that are problematic. We are dealing with properties that are accommodating about 20 students,” Potgieter said.
He said the municipality would also embark on a process of investigating if property owners had the right to offer student accommodation and were following other regulations.
Potgieter said they had already received objections to the draft clause that would force property owners to hire a full-time manager.
These objections would be dealt with in the third round of public participation.
Liquor outlets: Revised rules apply to home-based operations
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is hoping to establish a special committee tasked with regulating liquor outlets in the city – which will include all home-based liquor stores.
This is according to a draft policy for liquor outlets, which is being discussed at public participation meetings in the city.
According to the presentation made at these meetings, the decision was made to revise the policy from 2005, as it was outdated.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the new policy, if approved, would include regulations for all liquor outlets, including home-based outlets, bottle stores and licensed restaurants.
“The main change is that the previous policy speaks to taverns only without information on regulating or processes of assessment of applications,” Mniki said.
“In all the different schemes it also proposes a new liquor committee, to advise the ward committees when they submit letters of recommendations to the liquor board for licences.”
The revised policy would also allow the regulation of home-based stores, following complaints regarding noise levels, building contraventions and safety concerns.
New regulations that will apply include the following:
- No house shop will be permitted on a property that has a liquor outlet on the premises;
- No home-enterprise liquor establishment may be located within a threshold or distance of 500m of other licensed establishments within a residential area;
- No licensed home-enterprise liquor establishment may be authorised where its proximity to community uses or public facilities, such as schools, places of worship, old age homes, creches, hospitals, clinics and libraries, is likely to have a negative impact on the facility or is within a distance of 500 metres from such a facility;
- No other ancillary uses, such as the serving of meals, gaming machines, television, playing of loud music, may be permitted.
Outdoor dinning: Reluctance to pay for sidewalk use
If the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality charges restaurants a special levy for having tables outside on the pavement, the city must clean and maintain that space.
This was the view of a Stanley Street business owner, who asked not be named, in response to the municipality’s proposed policy on outdoor dining.
But acting senior manager for land planning Schalk Potgieter said businesses who leased the public space would be responsible for the upkeep of the pavement.
“The city council is not maintaining these properties, we are. We maintain the drainage and the trees, we clean up and sweep every single morning,” the business owner said.
“If they want to charge for the space then they need to maintain it.”
The business owner said he had been waiting for such an action for the past 10 years after he had applied and then realised there was no policy to guide on the use of the pavement.
The policy is the first of its kind for the city and proposes that restaurant owners apply for permits to rent the part of the pavement they wish to use.
The municipality also wants to give guidelines with regard to the type of furniture used for outdoor dining.
The business owner said he also welcomed the city’s move to regulate furniture, but was worried the policy could have an adverse affect on some businesses on the street.
“I am concerned about the implementation of the policy, if the council takes erratic steps like giving people notices to get the permits by a specific date,” he said.
“It also depends on what rates they will charge. If the rates are exorbitant then I might have to close my business.
“For me as a businessman it makes sense to make sure that it falls within my own rates and if it doesn’t fall within what I can afford, then it won’t be feasible for me.”
The policy also proposes that the establishment take out a public liability insurance for injury, loss, or damage.
According to the proposal, the policy is aimed at harnessing and managing the potential of outdoor dining by increasing the opportunities for social and cultural life in appropriate areas of the city.
The metro’s Potgieter said the policy was aimed at managing street trading mainly on Stanley and Parliament streets in Central.
“People are doing business on the pavement and they are using municipal land. We want to manage this,” Potgieter said.
The policy would also help outline how much of the pavement an establishment was allowed to use, he said.
To monitor outdoor dining, the municipality also wants to introduce a layout design alongside the policy that forces restaurants to keep a minimum of 1.5m of the sidewalk clear for pedestrians.
Potgieter said tariff rates would be determined at a later stage.
The restaurants would be also be monitored and should they fail to comply with the rules they would face penalties or have their permits revoked.
Tall building policy: Strategy to slow urban creep in sensitive areas
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is pursuing higher urban population densities and the reduction of urban sprawl through a tall building policy.
The policy will effectively relax height restrictions for the construction of tall buildings.
According the Nelson Mandela Bay Tall Building Policy that is out for public participation this week, it “does not impose or regulate height restrictions, but rather prescribes an ideal compromise between tallness and its effect on the surrounding built environment”.
“The policy promotes tallness, but in a manner that mitigates impacts and ensures the design and placement of tall buildings within best-practice parameters,” the policy reads.
The 42-page document, which sets out a plethora of conditions, requirements, laws and policies governing land-development, also outlines the reasons why the municipality has adopted the policy.
“The metro recognises that increased tallness is aligned with many of its strategic imperatives to increase urban densities, leverage existing infrastructure and reduce the creep of the suburbs into valuable farmland and sensitive coastal areas. “It is within this context that . . . this policy, to the benefit of the urban environment, the local community and those that grow the economy, has been developed.”
Among other reasons for the policy, the municipality indicates that property developers regularly approach the municipality requesting relaxations and departures from land-use controls that would allow a site’s development potential to be increased.
In some cases, property developers motivated the construction of buildings significantly taller than their neighbours.
“Permitting ad-hoc tallness without a consistent and transparent approach to development can have a negative impact on the development’s context within the built environment,” the policy reads.
The municipality said tall buildings, for the purposes of the tall buildings policy, are in part defined as buildings that are significantly higher (50% or more) than buildings in the immediate surroundings (within a 100m radius) of a development site that significantly impact on, or have the potential to impact on, the skyline, heritage resources and prominent vistas.
In another definition, the municipality defined a tall building as one that was taller than eight storeys.