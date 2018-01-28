A matter of policy

Policies that Nelson Mandela Bay municipality intends implementing are the subjects of a city-wide public participation roadshow which started earlier this week.

Commenting on the new policies closes on February 23.

The policies are available for inspection during office hours at the Lillian Diedericks Building in Govan Mbeki Avenue, all municipal libraries, clinics, municipal service pay-points and ward councillors’ offices. The public participation roadshow ends on January 31.

Those left include: January 29 from 4pm to 8pm: the Uitenhage Town Hall; Kabah Langa Community Hall and Jeff Masemola Community Hall. January 30 from 4pm to 8pm: the Colchester Community Hall; Khayamnandi Community Hall; Joe Slovo Community Hall. January 31 from 4pm to 8pm: the Seaview Community Hall; Helenvale Community Resource Centre; and the Govan Mbeki Multi-Purpose Centre.