Suspected thief found dead after guesthouse scuffle

A father-and-son duo apparently turned the tables on a would-be thief, who died during an early morning scuffle at a Walmer guesthouse yesterday morning.

A number of questions surrounding the incident remained unanswered yesterday, with detectives still waiting for postmortem results to determine the exact cause of death.

According to police, two men from Gauteng who booked into the guesthouse were woken up by a man who had climbed through an open bathroom window.

The suspected robber, whose identity is not yet known, died inside one of the flatlets of the Pine Tree Lodge and Guest House in Union Road, Walmer.

A domestic worker at the guesthouse yesterday said while not much was known about the attack, there was “lots of blood” inside the flatlet.

Police are still attempting to determine the identity of the suspected robber, who is thought to be in his 30s.

Port Elizabeth police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the father and son, aged 87 and 65, had been asleep when they woke up to find someone inside their room at about 4.20am.

“The suspect confronted the two men with a knife and attacked them,” she said.

“One of the men was stabbed several times on his face and arms during a scuffle with the suspect.

“During the attack, the suspect was eventually overpowered and the victims tied him up to avoid further attacks.” Police were alerted and on arrival found the suspect tied up and on the bed inside the room.

“A cellphone belonging to one of the men was found in the suspect’s pocket. The cause of death is unknown and will be determined by a postmortem,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

Asked about injuries to the suspect, she said there were no visible injuries.

However, medics on the scene confirmed that rigor mortis had already set in when they arrived.

According to police on the scene, the suspect’s hands were tied behind his back.

Janse van Rensburg said that due to both men being traumatised, they had been taken to hospital and had not yet consulted detectives.

Both victims were still in hospital by midday yesterday.

Lodge manager Jurgen Ellis, who does not live on site, said yesterday he was not sure what had transpired.

He said he only knew what the police had told him.