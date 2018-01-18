Final blow for Bay company

Last assets of Masakeni to be auctioned today

It is the end of the road for a Port Elizabeth construction company, with its last remaining assets going on auction today. Masakeni Construction, previously based in Markman, was declared insolvent in May and had to let go 300 employees in July.

The company’s former director, Khwezi Blose, applied for the liquidation after business rescue efforts were terminated.

Blose, 43, said that after doing everything in his power to save the company from liquidation, his hand had been forced.

“Construction is a very difficult sector and right now I do not see myself involved in any construction-related work in Port Elizabeth,” Blose said.

“We had to opt for liquidation because we were just getting ourselves deeper into debt and could not get ourselves out.”

The company specialised in construction services for townships and general civil engineering.

The company was forced to apply for liquidation last year amid claims that the municipality had failed to pay R117-million for work it had completed. In terms of the business rescue plan, Mazotrix (Pty) Ltd, trading as Faku Family Enterprises (FFE), acquired Masakeni’s shares.

It originally provided debt funding in the form of a shareholder’s advance of R10-million, but the amount later increased to R44-million.

The initial funding was used to pay Masakeni’s creditors.

At that stage, Masakeni was completing several projects for the municipality.