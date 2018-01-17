Nine cases of Listeriosis confirmed in NMB

The number of people who contracted potentially fatal Listeriosis infections on Nelson Mandela Bay has risen sharply to 9, the Eastern Cape Department of Health said today (17/01/2018).

The superintendent-general of the department, Dr. Thobile Mbengashe said reports on a potential outbreak of the disease in the metro is still being compiled but so far he can confirm that there are 9 laboratory confirmed cases.

Listeriosis is an infection caused by food or drink contaminated by the Listeria bacteria. While most people will only get a little ill or develop gastro-enteritis adults with compromised immune systems, babies and pregnant women are particularly at risk to develop potentially fatal infections.

Mbengashe said 1 patient has so far died in Nelson Mandela Bay.

He said the numbers of patients have changed significantly since health authorities are compelled to report all suspected cases of the disease according to a new regulation that came into operation on December 15.

Mbengashe said six cases of the disease were reported from clinics and state hospitals and three from private hospitals.

South Africa is currently experiencing the largest outbreak of Listeriosis in its history with more than 700 cases already reported. The World Health Organisation has described it as the biggest outbreak in the world.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesman, Sizwe Kupelo, warned residents of the metro to boil water before drinking it saying that it is a precaution as the source of the infection is not yet known. We are still awaiting municipal comment on the safety of the drinking water.