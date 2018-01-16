Latest:
Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan dies at 46

AFP
Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London at the age of 46
Picture: Joe Crimmings Photography/ Flickr.com

Irish singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan, frontwoman of the multimillion-selling rock band The Cranberries, died suddenly yesterday aged 46, her publicist said.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died sud- denly in London today. Family members are devastated,” Lindsey Holmes said.

“The lead singer was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

The band achieved internatio- nal success in the 1990s with their debut album Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can’t We?, which included hit single Linger.

Follow-up album No Need to Argue went to number one in Australia, France and Germany, and number six in the United States.

The album also gave rise to po- litically charged single Zombie, which hit number one across Europe. The band sold about 40 million records worldwide.

The band, formed in 1989, went on a hiatus in 2003, with O’Rior- don telling AFP in a 2012 interview: “We were stuck in a rut. We just needed a break.”

O’Riordan headed to Canada, where she gave birth to her third child, but The Cranberries reformed in 2009 after getting together for a one-off show.

She hit the headlines in 2014 after pleading guilty to assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder shortly afterwards.

The band was forced to cancel 14 concerts last year due to “medical reasons associated with a back problem” for O’Riordan.

Irish President Michael D Hig- gins led the tributes, calling her death a big loss.

O’Riordan married Don Burton, former tour manager of Duran, in 1994 but the couple divorced in 2014.

The band released the album Something Else last year.

