Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46
Irish singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan, frontwoman of the multimillion-selling rock band The Cranberries, died suddenly yesterday aged 46, her publicist said.
“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died sud- denly in London today. Family members are devastated,” Lindsey Holmes said.
“The lead singer was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”
The band achieved internatio- nal success in the 1990s with their debut album Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can’t We?, which included hit single Linger.
Follow-up album No Need to Argue went to number one in Australia, France and Germany, and number six in the United States.
The album also gave rise to po- litically charged single Zombie, which hit number one across Europe. The band sold about 40 million records worldwide.
The band, formed in 1989, went on a hiatus in 2003, with O’Rior- don telling AFP in a 2012 interview: “We were stuck in a rut. We just needed a break.”
O’Riordan headed to Canada, where she gave birth to her third child, but The Cranberries reformed in 2009 after getting together for a one-off show.
She hit the headlines in 2014 after pleading guilty to assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder shortly afterwards.
The band was forced to cancel 14 concerts last year due to “medical reasons associated with a back problem” for O’Riordan.
Irish President Michael D Hig- gins led the tributes, calling her death a big loss.
O’Riordan married Don Burton, former tour manager of Duran, in 1994 but the couple divorced in 2014.
The band released the album Something Else last year.