De Lille calls for proof of corruption

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says allegations of wrongdoing against her should be tested before it is assumed that she is guilty.

De Lille is facing twin threats to her term as mayor – an investigation into whether she covered up wrongdoing by a senior council official and a DA inquiry into the city’s management and governance. Speaking on Radio 702 yesterday, she said due process needed to be followed before she was labelled guilty.

“If there is anybody that has any proof of corruption‚ that I have benefited one cent from the city’s money, they must please bring that evidence, because I’m prepared to subject myself to any investigation‚” she said.