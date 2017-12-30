Time to party out the old year

It may have been a tumultuous year for many South Africans, but there is still plenty of time to see out 2017 with a bash and a bang.

For those who are looking to end the year on a high note, to paint the town red or to simply dance their blues away on New Year’s Eve, there is a smorgasbord of fun, entertainment and the coolest parties in and around Nelson Mandela Bay tomorrow.

Port Elizabeth beachfront

With tens of thousands of revellers expected on the Bay’s urban beaches between St George’s Strand and Pollock Beach, there will be no excuse to see the new year in alone. The Bay municipality has arranged entertainment, which includes music and fireworks, at both St George’s Strand and Hobie Beach.

Sixty additional lifeguards and seasonal cleaners have been deployed to assist with beachgoers this season, while the municipality has committed to doing everything possible to ensure safe New Year celebrations for everyone.

Visitors, locals and business people operating on all the beaches and around the city during this period are requested to act responsibly and to cooperate with authorities and municipal officials at all times.

Corona Sunsets New Year’s Eve at Roof Garden Bar

This event is taking place at the ever-popular Roof Garden Bar in Central. Performances by artists such as Skulla and Alley are expected to light up the dance floor. Tickets are R150 a person and are available at Nutickets.

New Year’s Eve at the Boardwalk Hotel

This event starts at 7pm and costs R395 a person, which gets participants a welcome drink, a buffet dinner and great entertainment.