Time to party out the old year
It may have been a tumultuous year for many South Africans, but there is still plenty of time to see out 2017 with a bash and a bang.
For those who are looking to end the year on a high note, to paint the town red or to simply dance their blues away on New Year’s Eve, there is a smorgasbord of fun, entertainment and the coolest parties in and around Nelson Mandela Bay tomorrow.
Port Elizabeth beachfront
With tens of thousands of revellers expected on the Bay’s urban beaches between St George’s Strand and Pollock Beach, there will be no excuse to see the new year in alone. The Bay municipality has arranged entertainment, which includes music and fireworks, at both St George’s Strand and Hobie Beach.
Sixty additional lifeguards and seasonal cleaners have been deployed to assist with beachgoers this season, while the municipality has committed to doing everything possible to ensure safe New Year celebrations for everyone.
Visitors, locals and business people operating on all the beaches and around the city during this period are requested to act responsibly and to cooperate with authorities and municipal officials at all times.
Corona Sunsets New Year’s Eve at Roof Garden Bar
This event is taking place at the ever-popular Roof Garden Bar in Central. Performances by artists such as Skulla and Alley are expected to light up the dance floor. Tickets are R150 a person and are available at Nutickets.
New Year’s Eve at the Boardwalk Hotel
This event starts at 7pm and costs R395 a person, which gets participants a welcome drink, a buffet dinner and great entertainment.
New Year’s Count Down Pool Party at Springs Pleasure Resort
At the Springs Pleasure Resort in Uitenhage, revellers will be treated to fun and laid-back music as they lounge by the poolside or cool off in one of the three swimming pools available.
Black Impala Tshisanyama NYE celebrations
This new, trendy spot is situated in Deal Party (Man’s Braai former premises).
Black Impala promises fireworks and has entertainment packages which start at R200 a couple.
Ruins in St Francis Bay
This party boasts a line-up of 27 artists on what is said to be the largest stage in the country. The Ruins festivities started on Wednesday and will continue until New Year’s Day. Sketchy Bongo, Prime Circle and Locnville are among the performing artists. Tickets start at R30 a person.
Billy’s Beach in St Francis Bay
This is a strictly 18 years and older venue and party organisers will only accept original green ID books, a driver’s licence or passport as proof. Tickets cost R180 a person and acts such as Timo ODV are expected to perform.
Get Lucky Summer New Year’s Eve Party in Plettenberg Bay
This beachside party will take place at Robberg Rugby Club and feature performances by Good Luck, Mango Groove and Matthew Mole. Tickets are R350 a person and available at Webtickets.