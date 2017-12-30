Debate rages after cannabis oil bust

Social media users call for unbanning in wake of alleged producer’s arrest

A raging debate over the legalisation of cannabis – particularly cannabis oil – came to the fore over the past two weeks since the arrest of a Port Elizabeth man who was allegedly producing the oil.

Vocal social media users called for the unbanning of cannabis oil, with many saying police should be focusing on more important issues.

A spokesman for dedicated Haematological Services NGO, the Igazi Foundation, however, warned that not enough research had yet been undertaken to confirm the effectiveness of the oil.

Just last month in parliament, the Medical Marijuana Bill was rejected.

The Bill, introduced by former Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mario Oriani-Ambrosini in 2014, was aimed at legalising and regulating the use of cannabinoids for medicinal purposes.

For Port Elizabeth resident Michelle Campbell, cannabis oil has provided vast relief for pain associated with health issues and as such she has become a firm advocate of the oil.

She has been using it for more than a year after having undergone a hysterectomy.

“I believe in its heath benefits because it’s definitely helped me a lot. I had a huge growth in my uterus and the cannabis oil helped me with pain management and general health and I credit a lot of my healing to cannabis oil,” she said.

“It definitely helped me get back on my feet.”

A cannabis activist, who did not want to give his name as he produces the oil, said he treated about 108 patients nationally a month using his products.

Going by the name Cannaman, the man said he had started producing cannabis oils six years ago and had begun using them on himself.