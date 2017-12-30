Bay woman cooks at awards

R1-million prize for start-up at continental event

A Port Elizabeth woman was one of two South Africans who received top honours at the continental African Entrepreneurship Awards, held earlier this month in Morocco.

Louise Williamson, 40, who is now based in Mpumalanga, won in the education category, receiving more than R1-million for her start-up called Mashesha Stoves.

The former Victoria Park High School pupil said she was humbled at winning and being around other entrepreneurs from 19 African countries.

“It was such a wonderful experience being around like-minded entrepreneurs where race, gender and age weren’t issues. It was just about being a good social entrepreneur and making Africa better and doing wonderful work,” Williamson said.

She said the money she had won would go towards scaling up her business, building infrastructure, and employing more people to roll out Mashesha Stoves more quickly.

The African Entrepreneurship Awards, started in 2015, recognise initiatives from across the continent, and are an initiative of the Morocco-based BMCE Bank of Africa.

This year, more than 5 000 people entered and 12 winners were selected in the 12 categories of the awards.

Williamson of Sustainability Professionals has 15 years’ experience working with rural communities and on sustainability projects.

She said it had taken her three years to fully develop her revolutionary outdoor cooking stove.